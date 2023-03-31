[WATCH] Wife embarrased when husband joins Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday' song
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Are you a fan of the crazy "Happy Birthday" song at Spur? Well, this gentleman could not resist singing and clapping for another guest who was celebrating a birthday.
Watch the video below:
@kylie_dunywa Can’t believe I’m stuck with him for life 🤭😂 @Sinako Dunywa does these random things all the time🙃😂🙈 📷 @Vanessa Lillie Laure #husband #spur #spurrestaurant #southafrica #tiktoksouthafrica #birthday #singing #facepalm #strangersbirthday #husbae ♬ original sound - Kylie Dunywa
