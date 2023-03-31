[WATCH] Woman fuming after catching partner cheating on a cruise ship
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A woman is in disbelief watching her boyfriend cheating on her with another woman on their cruise ship.
In the video, the man is believed to have disappeared on the ship, leaving his wife behind, and is then seen cheating - hugging and exchanging numbers with another woman, live on CCTV.
Watch the video below:
@kayla.nicole.g Replying to @jmoody588 ♬ I Got 5 On It - Tethered Mix from US - Michael Abels & Luniz
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
