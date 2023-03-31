Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
Renowned gospel singer Naomi Raine excited to perform in Joburg on Saturday

31 March 2023 2:30 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
gospel
Naomi Raine

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer is set to perform at Rhema Bible Church in Johannesburg on 1 April.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Naomi Raine ahead of her performance at Rhema Bible Church this weekend.

The American gospel singer is set to perform at the church in Randburg, Johannesburg, on 1 April.

Raine is one of the lead singers from the award-winning group Maverick City, who recently took home four Grammys at this year’s awards.

Last year she made the move to go solo with her debut album, Journey.

On her solo journey, Raine makes her first stop in Johannesburg.

Johannesburg was calling, it’s a place that I have always wanted to visit… the church is [also] alive and thriving here so I wanted to come and worship with the people.

Naomi Raine, gospel singer.

This follows her recent work with Kirk Franklin on his chart-topping single, Kingdom, and the tour that followed.

She adds that for the upcoming show, people can look forward to a powerful performance.

I don’t want to set too many expectations but I will say that they [concert goers] can expect to worship God, to have an encounter with the Lord and to give him everything. I always believe that the Lord will meet us there.

Naomi Raine, gospel singer.

Tickets for the perfect are still available via Webtickets.

Scroll above to listen to the full interview.




