The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Movies

8 of the best films to watch this April

31 March 2023 2:34 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Movies

April is stacked with big movie released at your local cinema!

Whether you are looking for a good romance, a thriller or even a family-friendly animation, there is a great variety of films coming to your local cinema this April.

These are our eight picks to check out this April:

7 April – Air

_Air _follows the history of shoe salesman Sonny Vaccaro, and how he led Nike in its pursuit of the greatest athlete in the history of basketball, Michael Jordan.

The film stars Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman, Marlon Wayans and Chris Messina.

7 April – One True Loves

High school sweethearts Emma and Jesse are living the perfect life together, until Jesse disappears in a tragic helicopter crash on their first wedding anniversary.

Four years later, Emma finds love again as she's about to marry her best friend.

However, when Jesse miraculously resurfaces, Emma soon finds herself torn between two great loves.

The film stars Phillipa Soo, Simu Liu and Luke Bracey.

7 April – The Pope’s Exorcist

Inspired by the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, Chief Exorcist of the Vatican.

The Pope’s Exorcist follows Amorth as he investigates a young boy’s terrifying possession and ends up uncovering a centuries-old conspiracy the Vatican has desperately tried to keep hidden.

The film stars Russell Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero.

7 April – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

The film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi.

14 April – A Good Person

A Good Person follows 25-year-old Allison and 83-year-old Daniel who both grieve the same tragic loss.

When an unexpected connection unites them they discover a newfound will to live.

The film stars Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Molly Shannon, Chinaza Uche and Celeste O'Connor.

14 April – Renfield

Renfield, the tortured aide to his narcissistic boss, Dracula, is forced to procure his master's prey and do his every bidding.

However, after centuries of servitude, he's ready to see if there's a life outside the shadow of the Prince of Darkness.

The film stars Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage, Awkwafina, Ben Schwartz and Adrian Martinez.

21 April – Beautiful Disaster

_Travis Maddox _spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer.

Intrigued by a freshman's resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet.

If he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month, if he wins, she must live in his apartment for the same amount of time.

The film stars Dylan Sprouse, Virginia Gardner, Austin North and Libe Barer.

28 April – To Catch a Killer

Eleanor, a talented but troubled police officer is recruited by the FBI's chief investigator to help profile and track down a disturbed individual terrorizing the city.

The film stars Shailene Woodley, Ben Mendelsohn, Jovan Adepo and Ralph Ineson.


This article first appeared on 947 : 8 of the best films to watch this April




31 March 2023 2:34 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Movies

Share this:
