The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?

Latest Local
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and a... 4 April 2023 2:51 PM
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes 4 April 2023 1:27 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Should employees be entitled to menstrual leave for severe period symptoms? Menstruation is a natural part of life, but for some people, working through menstruation symptoms can be almost debilitating. 4 April 2023 3:47 PM
106-year-old tattooist becomes the oldest person to appear on a Vogue cover Indigenous tattoo artist, Apo Whang-Od, appears on this month's cover of Vogue Philippines. 4 April 2023 1:13 PM
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern... 3 April 2023 7:16 PM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star. 4 April 2023 10:06 AM
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not... Is this the real deal or a reach? 3 April 2023 9:47 AM
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?

31 March 2023 3:19 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorious

All the news you need to know.

Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing begins today, some ten years after his conviction for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

Though not to the same degree as his initial murder trial, the parole hearing has drawn a lot of media attention. And in the wake of the recent parole of Janusz Walus, the parole process itself has drawn some scrutiny. Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Bernadette Wicks about the Department of Corrections parole process.

They're aware of his public profile, obviously, and to the fact that he has an elevated public profile. But for them, their position is that that has absolutely no bearing on the process.

Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • Analysis on Donald Trump indictment on paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
  • Bombshell for SA cricket fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL broadcast in 2023.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?




@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA's political future

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA's political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Nantilus

French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy

4 April 2023 1:06 PM

Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member

Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member

4 April 2023 10:33 AM

International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA

4 April 2023 9:16 AM

Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.

State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela

State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela

3 April 2023 5:58 PM

The Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition opened a case of fraud against embattled former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela.

The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader

The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader

3 April 2023 4:36 PM

All the news you need to know.

'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

3 April 2023 11:39 AM

The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.

EWN Highlights

Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
4 April 2023 10:13 PM

4 April 2023 10:13 PM

'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
4 April 2023 9:56 PM

4 April 2023 9:56 PM

Malema accuses Yoweri Museven of using ant-homosexuality for politics
4 April 2023 9:43 PM

4 April 2023 9:43 PM

