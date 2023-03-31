The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?
Oscar Pistorius' parole hearing begins today, some ten years after his conviction for murdering his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Though not to the same degree as his initial murder trial, the parole hearing has drawn a lot of media attention. And in the wake of the recent parole of Janusz Walus, the parole process itself has drawn some scrutiny. Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN's Bernadette Wicks about the Department of Corrections parole process.
They're aware of his public profile, obviously, and to the fact that he has an elevated public profile. But for them, their position is that that has absolutely no bearing on the process.Bernadette Wicks, EWN Reporter
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Analysis on Donald Trump indictment on paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.
- Bombshell for SA cricket fans as SuperSport confirms no IPL broadcast in 2023.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Oscar_Pistorius_2012.jpg
More from Politics
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More
'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.Read More
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Read More
'Eskom fruitless expenditure exemption is to hide corruption' - DA
Giving Eskom the right to avoid disclosing fruitless expenses is a way of hiding corruption, says Dion George.Read More
State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela
The Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition opened a case of fraud against embattled former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela.Read More
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
All the news you need to know.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More