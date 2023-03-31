Oscar Pistorius denied parole
JOHANNESBURG - Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole.
Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.
He appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board at Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on Friday to apply for parole.
But it now appears that he is not yet eligible.
Oscar Pistorius won’t be leaving prison anytime soon.
In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Department of Correctional Services said that it had received the board’s decision and that Pistorius would be considered for parole again in August 2024.
The reason, the department said, was that he had not completed the minimum detention period as per a clarification that was this week received from the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down the final sentence in his case.
Pistorius’ sentence has twice been increased and there has previously been confusion around when exactly it commenced and, moreover, when exactly he would become eligible for parole.
This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius denied parole
Source : Pool
More from Local
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'
DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa.Read More
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile
Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters.Read More
New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents
On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was unseated through a vote of no confidence.Read More
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion
Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.Read More
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.Read More
If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered
Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.Read More
[WATCH] Nostalgia: Remember SABC 1's 'Simunye We Are One' TV theme?
The popular commercial theme was used to advertise all of the station's television programs.Read More
ANC, EFF coalition poised to unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell
Executive mayor Tania Campbell faces a second motion of no confidence within a period of six months.Read More
Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'
Ruth Hopkins (The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison) gives us an insight into Mangaung Prison.Read More