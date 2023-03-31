Streaming issues? Report here
702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg 702-weekend-breakfast-temporary-thumbnail-2023jpg
Weekend Breakfast
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa' DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa. 31 March 2023 5:50 PM
Oscar Pistorius denied parole Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. 31 March 2023 4:19 PM
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters. 31 March 2023 8:42 AM
View all Local
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work? All the news you need to know. 31 March 2023 3:19 PM
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'... 30 March 2023 3:40 PM
The Midday Report Express: Correctional Services addresses Thabo Bester escape All the news you need to know. 30 March 2023 2:55 PM
View all Politics
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on. 31 March 2023 11:42 AM
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow? Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport. 31 March 2023 9:56 AM
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peen... 30 March 2023 10:14 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] Woman fuming after catching partner cheating on a cruise ship A girlfriend and her friend were completely distraught when they caught him on camera from their cabin. 31 March 2023 2:43 PM
Lamborghini debuts new hybrid hyper car The 'unruly' Revuelto is ready to launch 31 March 2023 2:26 PM
[WATCH] Wife embarrased when husband joins Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday' song The man leaves his wife at the table to join the restaurant's waiters singing Spur's crazy 'Happy Birthday Song' to a customer. 31 March 2023 1:48 PM
View all Lifestyle
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first... 31 March 2023 8:10 PM
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members... 31 March 2023 7:56 PM
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla! Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings. 31 March 2023 11:47 AM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them. 31 March 2023 2:51 PM
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges "Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment. 31 March 2023 5:54 AM
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president. 30 March 2023 3:31 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Oscar Pistorius denied parole

31 March 2023 4:19 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Barry and June Steenkamp
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius parole
Department of Correctional Services

Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Paralympian Oscar Pistorius has been denied parole.

Pistorius is currently serving 13 years and five months behind bars for the 2013 murder of his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

He appeared before the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board at Atteridgeville Correctional Centre on Friday to apply for parole.

But it now appears that he is not yet eligible.

Oscar Pistorius won’t be leaving prison anytime soon.

In a statement on Friday afternoon, the Department of Correctional Services said that it had received the board’s decision and that Pistorius would be considered for parole again in August 2024.

The reason, the department said, was that he had not completed the minimum detention period as per a clarification that was this week received from the Supreme Court of Appeal, which handed down the final sentence in his case.

Pistorius’ sentence has twice been increased and there has previously been confusion around when exactly it commenced and, moreover, when exactly he would become eligible for parole.


This article first appeared on EWN : Oscar Pistorius denied parole




31 March 2023 4:19 PM
by Bernadette Wicks
Tags:
Barry and June Steenkamp
Reeva Steenkamp
Oscar Pistorius
Oscar Pistorius parole
Department of Correctional Services

More from Local

FILE: Democratic Alliance Federal Council chair Helen Zille. Picture: 702.

Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'

31 March 2023 5:50 PM

DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

55th ANC National Elective Conference Day 1, Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

31 March 2023 8:42 AM

Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The African Independent Congress (AIC)'s Sivuyile Ngodwana. Picture: Supplied

New Ekurhuleni Mayor, Ngodwana, commits to regain trust of residents

31 March 2023 6:43 AM

On Thursday, the African Independent Congress councillor was elected as the new mayor of the metro, after the Democratic Alliance's Tania Campbell was unseated through a vote of no confidence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gyn9037/123rf.com

Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion

30 March 2023 9:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Sarb Governor Lesetja Kganyago delivering the March 2023 MPC statement from Facebook feed

Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years

30 March 2023 7:15 PM

Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© antonioguillem/123rf.com

If the electricity grid collapses, your insurer might not have you covered

30 March 2023 12:39 PM

Consumers may be in for a shock as many insurance companies are amending their policies with regards to power cut related claims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Saksan Maneechay/123rf.com

[WATCH] Nostalgia: Remember SABC 1's 'Simunye We Are One' TV theme?

30 March 2023 12:03 PM

The popular commercial theme was used to advertise all of the station's television programs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell. Picture: City of Ekurhuleni/Twitter

ANC, EFF coalition poised to unseat Ekurhuleni Mayor Tania Campbell

30 March 2023 10:11 AM

Executive mayor Tania Campbell faces a second motion of no confidence within a period of six months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: gioiak2 /123rf.

Mangaung Prison: 'A lawless place of torture, forced injections, and corruption'

30 March 2023 10:06 AM

Ruth Hopkins (The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison) gives us an insight into Mangaung Prison.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Democratic Alliance held a media briefing at Hector Peterson Memorial, Soweto on Monday 30 January 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News.

Mpho Phalatse vying for DA leadership at the weekends Federal Congress

30 March 2023 9:13 AM

Over the weekend the Democratic Alliance (DA) will hold its Federal Congress to elect new leadership ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'

Local Politics

Oscar Pistorius denied parole

Local

Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

PowerBall results: Friday, 31 March 2023

1 April 2023 8:54 AM

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 10:10 PM

Bavuma takes South Africa closer to World Cup qualification

31 March 2023 10:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA