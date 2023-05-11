The genius behind the rise of Nando's





You may have seen the cheeky ads, know a friend whose spice limit is Lemon & Herb, or you’ve proudly claimed this restaurant as your official first-date spot. Either way, Nando’s has successfully made its mark on the worldwide food industry. But what is slightly more impressive than the delicious fare, is the restaurant’s journey from a small takeaway shop in South Africa to nearly 1500 outlets across 30 countries.

Find out how Nando’s got its name, the secret behind the peri-peri spices, and how the franchise continues to innovate after years of success.

Before Nando’s grew into a multinational franchise specializing in Portuguese-style flame grilled chicken, it was a ‘grubby little takeaway’, says Robbie Brozin, Co-Founder of Nando's. He and Fernando Duarte had visited a chicken restaurant in the Joburg suburb of Rosettenville, where the stellar taste of the portuguese-style flame-grilled chicken left the pair wanting more. So much so, that they bought the entire restaurant.

Now, it may seem that the restaurant simply used Fernando’s name as inspiration, but since the name Fernandos was already taken, the pair settled on Nando’s after Duarte’s son, Nando.

And so, the South African-Portuguese chicken restaurant was born.

It’s the spirit of South Africa that goes to our people. The spirit of South Africa flows in Washington, Canada, Malaysia. You know, that spirit of entrepreneurship, of resilience, of ‘can do’. It's not about the flag, sometimes it's about the spirit of the individual - the South African. Robbie Brozin, Co-Founder: Nando’s

Because of their international success, Nando’s became a household name and entered the world of pop culture. At his comedy special at the iconic Apollo Theatre, UK comedian Jack Whitehall delivered a classic rant-style joke focused solely on a perfect date at the restaurant.

But Nando’s didn’t only grab headlines for featuring in comedy shows, the franchise's non-traditional approach to advertising amplified the brand's talkablity. From a guide dog leading a blind lady into a pole so that it could steal her Nando’s takeaway, to poignant social and political commentary – some of which, had to be withdrawn - Nando's has imprinted itself as part of the South African lexicon.

Present-day Nando’s remains famous for their spices, fast-casual dining experience, and witty posts on social media – but still proves that with strong chemistry and determination, your dream is worth giving your all.

