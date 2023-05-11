The genius behind the rise of Nando's

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
EC town gets week-long break from power cuts for 'low-level' Brics meeting The Eastern Cape town of Port Alfred will have no loadshedding for a week, after the request was made by an Acting Deputy DG. 10 May 2023 10:00 PM
Vitality members caught up in Comair refunds mess (BA flights) Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a ticket holder who booked a British Airways flight through Discovery Vitality. 10 May 2023 8:36 PM
Gun Free SA launches class action against SAPS for negligence and corruption Between 2007 and 2015, two SAPS members stole and distributed over 2000 guns, killing 1000 people including 67 children. 10 May 2023 4:55 PM
View all Local
Midday Report Express: Al Jama-ah gives DA 48hrs to revoke ‘lies’ about Gwamanda News making headlines today include World Lupus Day. Mandy Wiener and team tackle this and more on The Midday Report. 10 May 2023 2:43 PM
Parliament's tourism committee accuses De Lille of nepotism at SA Tourism Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille appeared before the committee during the second day of Africa's Travel Indaba in Durban. 10 May 2023 7:37 AM
Panic around grid collapse: Poor planning and communication part of the problem While crisis planning by government is poor, the probability of a national blackout is also low says Peter Attard Montalto (Intell... 9 May 2023 7:11 PM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Cheeky dog food ad takes swipe at competitor discontinuing dry product The tongue-in-cheek Canine Cuisine campaign has gone viral on TikTok. 10 May 2023 9:12 PM
Transaction Capital posts 1.9 billion loss as taxi industry struggles The owner of SA Taxi and WeBuyCars lost more than a third of its value on Wednesday, as markets responded to its results. 10 May 2023 7:55 PM
'Ramokgopa's plan to drop diesel fuel levy is a step in the right direction' Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, has proposed dropping the fuel levy on diesel for generators. 10 May 2023 2:47 PM
View all Business
It’s National Golf Day! Joburg’s top 10 golf courses – ranked Looking for some inspiration to play golf in Johannesburg? Check out the city's top 10 golf courses. 10 May 2023 3:00 PM
Ag knee man! Influencer cooks actual cartilage into her spaghetti bologKNEES A Spanish content creator, Paula Gonu, added a secret ingredient to her cooking… some actual cartilage from her knee. 10 May 2023 2:31 PM
Picturesque brunch spots to celebrate Mother’s Day in Joburg Don’t have any Mother’s Day plans yet? We have the perfect list of brunch spots for you to pick from. 10 May 2023 2:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siphelele Mthembu reflects on how he ended up at Chiefs and Pirates The 35-year-old knows all about the big time, being one of the few players to represent both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 10 May 2023 8:32 PM
Motorbike racer AJ Venter flying the SA flag at the Isle of Man TT The Isle of Man is run in a time-trial format on public roads closed to the public with riders reaching speeds in excess 200kmh. 9 May 2023 8:14 PM
Football clinics: Arminia Bielefeld aiming for long term relationship with SA The programme is focused on under-17s in Mpumalanga involving former SA international Delron Buckley and U17 coach, Tom Schuetz. 9 May 2023 8:00 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Robert De Niro welcomes his seventh child... at 79! The actor revealed in a recent interview that he was now a father of seven. 10 May 2023 11:28 AM
Happy 63rd birthday to U2 rock legend, Bono! The rock god celebrates his 63rd birthday today and so we share some fun facts about the Irishman you might not have known. 10 May 2023 8:06 AM
Arnold Schwarzenegger is bringing the Arnold Classic festival back to Joburg You can expect three days of action-packed entertainment for the whole family. 9 May 2023 11:43 AM
View all Entertainment
BRICS moving towards renewable energy, but SA and Russia are lagging behind Despite this, Russia still has five times more renewable energy capacity than South Africa. 10 May 2023 12:22 PM
[WATCH] Tucker Carlson to relaunch his show on Elon Musk's Twitter American political commentator and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is reportedly relaunching his show on Twitter. 10 May 2023 9:30 AM
Jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexual assault of E Jean Carrol A civil jury in Manhattan found former United States president Donald Trump liable for sexually assaulting a woman in the 1990s. 10 May 2023 8:34 AM
View all World
Botswana suffers blackout: '80% of its generating capacity is suddenly gone' Botswana is enduring a countrywide electricity blackout since midnight on Monday. 9 May 2023 8:48 AM
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applic... 3 May 2023 9:12 PM
All SA citizens evacuated from conflict-hit Sudan - Dirco The department said that 22 South Africans who were stuck on a cargo ship in Egypt had been granted permission to leave the vessel... 2 May 2023 4:15 PM
View all Africa
Smoke and mirrors? 'Smoke-free campaigns are tobacco companies punting vaping' Branding expert Brendan Seery explains why he believes the growing number of smoke-free campaigns are misleading - on The Money Sh... 10 May 2023 1:01 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Madiba averted all-out civil war in days after Chris Hani's murder Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Plot to Save SA: The Week Mandela Averted Civil War and Forged a New Nation" by Justice Malala. 9 May 2023 11:00 AM
The reality of "immediate payments": seldom free and often not immediate You usually pay a fee to make an immediate payment to a beneficiary online. Wendy Knowler investigates whether it's really worth i... 4 May 2023 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

The genius behind the rise of Nando's

* 11 May 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
Lexus

Bruce Whitfield and Nando’s Founder Robbie Brozin unpack how they went from local chicken shop to global phenomenon.

You may have seen the cheeky ads, know a friend whose spice limit is Lemon & Herb, or you’ve proudly claimed this restaurant as your official first-date spot. Either way, Nando’s has successfully made its mark on the worldwide food industry. But what is slightly more impressive than the delicious fare, is the restaurant’s journey from a small takeaway shop in South Africa to nearly 1500 outlets across 30 countries.

Learn from Nando's co-founder Robbie Brozin on Bruce Whitfield’s Genius Podcast, brought to you by Lexus. This series captures the brilliance of South African entrepreneurs who saw success for their businesses beyond our shores.

Find out how Nando’s got its name, the secret behind the peri-peri spices, and how the franchise continues to innovate after years of success.

Listen to the full episode below:

Before Nando’s grew into a multinational franchise specializing in Portuguese-style flame grilled chicken, it was a ‘grubby little takeaway’, says Robbie Brozin, Co-Founder of Nando's. He and Fernando Duarte had visited a chicken restaurant in the Joburg suburb of Rosettenville, where the stellar taste of the portuguese-style flame-grilled chicken left the pair wanting more. So much so, that they bought the entire restaurant.

Now, it may seem that the restaurant simply used Fernando’s name as inspiration, but since the name Fernandos was already taken, the pair settled on Nando’s after Duarte’s son, Nando.

And so, the South African-Portuguese chicken restaurant was born.

It’s the spirit of South Africa that goes to our people. The spirit of South Africa flows in Washington, Canada, Malaysia. You know, that spirit of entrepreneurship, of resilience, of ‘can do’. It's not about the flag, sometimes it's about the spirit of the individual - the South African.

Robbie Brozin, Co-Founder: Nando’s

Because of their international success, Nando’s became a household name and entered the world of pop culture. At his comedy special at the iconic Apollo Theatre, UK comedian Jack Whitehall delivered a classic rant-style joke focused solely on a perfect date at the restaurant.

But Nando’s didn’t only grab headlines for featuring in comedy shows, the franchise's non-traditional approach to advertising amplified the brand's talkablity. From a guide dog leading a blind lady into a pole so that it could steal her Nando’s takeaway, to poignant social and political commentary – some of which, had to be withdrawn - Nando's has imprinted itself as part of the South African lexicon.

Present-day Nando’s remains famous for their spices, fast-casual dining experience, and witty posts on social media – but still proves that with strong chemistry and determination, your dream is worth giving your all.

Bruce Whitfield's Genius Podcast is brought to you by Lexus. While Bruce uncovers how South Africans have taken their dreams across the world, Lexus allows you to fuel your passion and drive to your goals in luxury. Find out more about the new Lexus RX 350 Sport today.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The genius behind the rise of Nando's




* 11 May 2023 6:45 AM
by Thaaqib Daniels
Tags:
Bruce Whitfield
Lexus

Trending

Mandy Wiener: Service delivery failures are not victimless crimes

Opinion

R400m worth of fake designer clothing seized at Durban Harbour

Local

[WATCH] EFF asks for cows, cash and other donations to 'finance the revolution'

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Akukho kudla ezikoleni e-Eastern Cape

11 May 2023 1:15 AM

The day that was: Racism or self-defence? Eskom revelations, new divorce rules?

11 May 2023 12:52 AM

Two police officers shot and killed in Roodepoort

10 May 2023 11:51 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA