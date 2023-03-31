Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo

31 March 2023 8:10 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
Supersport unitd
Kaitano Tembo
#MSW

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Former Supersport United coach, Kaitano Tembo says that leaving the club was a strange experience after nearly 23 years there, but admits he's developed a lot since.

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Speaking on #MSW, Tembo said that his time at Supersport was some of his best days in football.

tembo-2jpg

Supersport were very good to me as a player and a coach so I will always be grateful for them. It was strange to leave Supersport after 23 years, but leaving has helped me to grow as a person. Sometimes being at the same place for so long can be a disadvantage because you don’t get the chance to express yourself as much.

Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

Leaving has taught me a few lessons. I made good friends there and for me to able to go and make new friends has been a challenge but it has helped me.

Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

The 52-year-old only managed 12 matches at Sekhukhune United before being let go, and says that a move back into management would have to feel like the right fit.

tembo-coverjpg

With all clubs it’s about results. There is a lot of money in football these days and if a team gets relegated there are probably a lot of people that will lose their jobs. As footballers and coaches, you always go where the game takes you.

Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

I still have a lot to achieve locally, if any other opportunities come up then we look at them but that’s the life of football coach.

Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

Watch below for the full interview with Kaitano Tembo:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo




