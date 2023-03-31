'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo





Former Supersport United coach, Kaitano Tembo says that leaving the club was a strange experience after nearly 23 years there, but admits he's developed a lot since.

Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.

Speaking on #MSW, Tembo said that his time at Supersport was some of his best days in football.

Supersport were very good to me as a player and a coach so I will always be grateful for them. It was strange to leave Supersport after 23 years, but leaving has helped me to grow as a person. Sometimes being at the same place for so long can be a disadvantage because you don’t get the chance to express yourself as much. Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

Leaving has taught me a few lessons. I made good friends there and for me to able to go and make new friends has been a challenge but it has helped me. Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

The 52-year-old only managed 12 matches at Sekhukhune United before being let go, and says that a move back into management would have to feel like the right fit.

With all clubs it’s about results. There is a lot of money in football these days and if a team gets relegated there are probably a lot of people that will lose their jobs. As footballers and coaches, you always go where the game takes you. Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

I still have a lot to achieve locally, if any other opportunities come up then we look at them but that’s the life of football coach. Kaitano Tembo, Former Supersport United Coach

