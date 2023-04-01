'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage' Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are... 5 April 2023 7:54 PM
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall. 5 April 2023 7:39 PM
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis

1 April 2023 11:19 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Congenital Syphilis

The infection is reportedly on the rise in both developing and developed countries around the world.

Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about the increase in syphilis cases in babies.

  • Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems if not treated
  • Congenital Syphilis occurs when a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy
  • It can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth, prematurity, low birth weight or even death shortly after birth
Picture: Pixabay.com.
Picture: Pixabay.com.

Syphilis cases in babies in Canada have risen sharply and is rising at a faster rate than cases recorded in the United States and Europe.

The increase is reportedly being driven by a surge in methamphetamine use and a lack of access to the public health system for indigenous people.

In South Africa, we have also seen an upswing in the rate of Congenital Syphilis.

The trend is reportedly due to the quality and effectiveness of the country’s healthcare systems.

In recent times things have become bad. A key issue is Congenital Syphilis. It's when the mother who is infected transmits the germ to their unborn baby or during delivery. There are some serious long-term health implications for the baby and the mother.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Syphilis as a disease is preventable and treatable with penicillin. It is easy to detect with anti-natal services. Stigma is still a big problem. This is a very tricky disease where someone might not even know that they have Syphilis because you can stay Asymptomatic for years.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Syphilis has been around for centuries as a sexually transmitted infection. Most countries, especially developed countries, have largely had this under control. Even in Africa, we are not doing that badly in managing Syphilis.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Congenital Syphilis can cause:

  • Miscarriage
  • Premature birth
  • Low birth weight
  • Stillbirth
  • Issues with the placenta and umbilical cord
  • Neonatal death
  • Liver and spleen complications
  • Jaundice
  • Meningitis

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




1 April 2023 11:19 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Congenital Syphilis

More from Health & Fitness

Spinach.

It’s National Spinach Day on Sunday!

25 March 2023 4:21 PM

Whether served hot, cold or at room temperature, spinach is one of the most versatile and nutritious vegetables out there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Annie Spratt / unsplash

More than 300 000 people die of TB annually in South Africa

25 March 2023 12:37 PM

Tuberculosis continues to be the leading cause of death in the country because of the lack of testing and treatment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot of breath test for pancreatic cancer. Picture: pancreaticcancer.org.uk

World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

19 March 2023 11:23 AM

Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dementia. Picture: pixabay

Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia

18 March 2023 1:36 PM

A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

8 March 2023 11:17 AM

Sleep is vital for good health. Here's why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © okrasyuk/123rf.com

Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa

25 February 2023 9:02 AM

Hair loss has been described as a dermatological emergency if not treated immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E website: Gallery Image

'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit

22 February 2023 9:00 AM

Mzansi's only Formula E racer chats about adapting his fitness regime to stay fit for Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis

19 February 2023 5:57 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to clinical psychologist from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Liane Lurie, about teen suicide prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The effectiveness of waist trainers

18 February 2023 8:52 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with the Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer, about the pros and cons of this modern-day corset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: ASICS South Africa, website

Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

16 February 2023 11:24 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which is dubbed, "the most comfortable running shoe" by experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Mother opens up about Thabo Bester’s deeds

5 April 2023 10:05 PM

SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'

5 April 2023 9:54 PM

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 9:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA