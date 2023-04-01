'Things have become bad': Shining the light on Congenital Syphilis





Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about the increase in syphilis cases in babies.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted infection (STI) that can cause serious health problems if not treated

Congenital Syphilis occurs when a mother passes the infection on to her baby during pregnancy

It can cause a miscarriage, stillbirth, prematurity, low birth weight or even death shortly after birth

Picture: Pixabay.com.

Syphilis cases in babies in Canada have risen sharply and is rising at a faster rate than cases recorded in the United States and Europe.

The increase is reportedly being driven by a surge in methamphetamine use and a lack of access to the public health system for indigenous people.

In South Africa, we have also seen an upswing in the rate of Congenital Syphilis.

The trend is reportedly due to the quality and effectiveness of the country’s healthcare systems.

In recent times things have become bad. A key issue is Congenital Syphilis. It's when the mother who is infected transmits the germ to their unborn baby or during delivery. There are some serious long-term health implications for the baby and the mother. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Syphilis as a disease is preventable and treatable with penicillin. It is easy to detect with anti-natal services. Stigma is still a big problem. This is a very tricky disease where someone might not even know that they have Syphilis because you can stay Asymptomatic for years. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Syphilis has been around for centuries as a sexually transmitted infection. Most countries, especially developed countries, have largely had this under control. Even in Africa, we are not doing that badly in managing Syphilis. Dr Fundile Nyati, GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Congenital Syphilis can cause:

Miscarriage

Premature birth

Low birth weight

Stillbirth

Issues with the placenta and umbilical cord

Neonatal death

Liver and spleen complications

Jaundice

Meningitis

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.