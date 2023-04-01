Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind
- Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, is an ancient Indian medical system considered one of the world's oldest
- It includes medicine, massage treatments and lifestyle guidance
Ayurvedic medicine, or Ayurveda, is known as one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems.
Developed in India thousands of years ago, it is gaining popularity worldwide as an alternative to traditional Western medicine.
Crystal Orderson talks to Helen Altman, yoga teacher and Ayurvedic practitioner .
Altman says one of the distinguishing things around this ancient healing system is that it crosses a very broad sphere.
It crosses everything from lifestyle through to obstetrics to surgery, so one can work preventatively and one can work diagnostically.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
The Indian medical system covers a multitude of treatments.
These include oiling treatments, drying treatments, heating treatments, and treatments to remove blockages.
There are also treatments called rasayana to 'juice up' the system, because Ayurveda is also a system of longevity. It is not only health - we want to be healthy and strong so that we can live a good and long life.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
Massage treatments are just one aspect of Ayurveda, she emphasizes.
The use of medicines is also important, as is lifestyle guidance.
Lifestyle guidances are quite important in Ayurveda because if you want to really change something on a deeper level and you want to continue to maintain health, you have to shift the causes that gave rise to ill health in the first place.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
In the medicines there is a vast body of knowledge... You can imagine in 5 000 years a lot of information around medicines and the use of herbs has accumulated.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
She notes that Ayurveda and yoga are sister sciences, with breathing and meditation very much part of the Ayurvedic treatment protocols.
Altman treats a broad range of conditions - from lower back issues to more persistent and serious problems like migraines, digestive issues and diabetes.
Anything really that you would go and see a medical doctor about, she says, with an approach that's less focused on immediate symptom alleviation.
We don't want to remove the symptoms immediately, we want to listen in to the symptoms... The body is talking, it has a language and we need to listen in to the language... As an Ayurveda practitioner if you listen in carefully you begin to understand 'ah, this is what the body-mind-heart is needing'.Helen Altman, Ayurveda practitioner
Altman practises in Tokai in Cape Town.
Contact her on Whatsapp at 083 790 2780 and follow her on Facebook.
Scroll up to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Wellness: How Ayurvedic treatments can rebalance body and mind
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rido/rido1807/rido180700029/106505963-closeup-of-masseuse-hands-holding-cloth-giving-pinda-massage-to-woman-on-spa-table-therapist-hands.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
[WATCH] Touch starvation: Woman desperate for a hug after 5 years without one
Having no physical contact with others is making her feel desperately disconnected.Read More
Egg-citing Easter egg hunts happening in Johannesburg
Get your baskets ready - there are tons of Easter eggs hunts happening around Johannesburg this weekend!Read More