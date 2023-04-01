Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Thabo Bester escape: Could it have been avoided?

1 April 2023 2:21 PM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Thabo Bester

The company that ran the prison where Bester faked his death and escaped, was exposed as corrupt way back in 2020 in the book 'The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison' that was written by award-winning Investigative Journalist Ruth Hopkins.

Jan Dutton spoke to journalist and author, Ruth Hopkins, about her thoughts on the great escape.

  • A manhunt is underway for the man dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’
  • Thabo Bester escaped from the private facility run by security company G4S in May 2022
  • He was declared dead when a body was found burnt beyond recognition after his cell caught fire
Mangaung Correctional Centre where murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.
Mangaung Correctional Centre where murderer and rapist Thabo Bester escaped in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News.

Thabo Bester is still on the run.

The man dubbed the ‘Facebook rapist’ pulled off a daring escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May last year after faking his own death.

The Department of Correctional Services only confirmed to the public last weekend that the body of the person found in Bester’s cell, was in fact not him.

The department said that despite their findings, officials at the prison were adamant that it was Bester who died.

The private prison where the incident took place is run by security company G4S.

Could all of this have been avoided if government took note of the book written by award-wining journalist Ruth Hopkins in 2020?

The Misery Merchants: Life and Death in a Private South African Prison is a hard-hitting exposé about G4S' management of the prison.

In the book, Hopkins presented up-close encounters with prison gang members who run the facility, frank and revealing interviews with prisoners, and a unique insight into the minds of the warders on the torture squad.

I investigated Mangaung prison from 2012 up until approximately 2020. It operates very violently and chaotically. It's run by a ruthless company and a corrupt government. There is nobody ensuring that the prisoners are treated in a dignified manner.

Ruth Hopkins, investigative journalist and author

The company is underpaying and overworking its staff and not providing enough people to oversee the number of prisoners. They use methods of crowd control such as torture, violence and forced injections with anti-psychotic drugs to control the prisoners. The company is just making a profit and the government is very much complicit. One problem it doesn't have is overcrowding.

Ruth Hopkins, investigative journalist and author

It's like a rich feeding ground for very corrupt practices, including this very spectacular escape. Money speaks louder than morals, human rights and human dignity. Everybody wants a piece of the pie. That's what has allowed Mangaung prison to be a complete hell hole.

Ruth Hopkins, investigative journalist and author

It's now the second time that the government is taking back this prison. What's going to be the end result now? I would say it's time for a public inquiry. There needs to be a more thorough approach than trusting the Department of Correctional Services to solve this problem because the last time they took over it was one corrupt situation.

Ruth Hopkins, investigative journalist and author

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




