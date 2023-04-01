[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!





Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

Persistence pays off - a local super-fan of Manchester United proved this again when he was rewarded after tweeting his team hero for 300 days straight!

Around Day 280, Bruno Fernandes tweeted that if Blessed - Twitter handle @BlessedUtd - reached 300, he would send the avid supporter a team shirt.

And the Portuguese footballer kept his promise, surprising Blessed with a video call to give him the news.

I saw you tweet around 280 days and said to myself that if he reach 300 days then I will send him a shirt! Thanks for the support. Email in my bio and I send you a shirt 👏🏻 https://t.co/PvcE0l1hUO ' Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 12, 2023

"Bruno! I can't believe this!" exclaimed an excited Blessed when he saw Fernandes on his screen.

"This is like a dream come true for me!"

Not only did the footballer confirm Blessed would be getting his shirt, but extended an invitation to come to Old Trafford "whenever you want".

"One day I will be there" promised the overwhelmed fan.

The appreciation he expressed for Fernandes' gesture was fully reciprocated.

"I appreciate your message, all the support you've been giving to me and the club."

Watch the happy interaction in the tweets below:

Here is a full video of me & @B_Fernandes8 with audio recording, he assured me that he is going to do his best to win us @EmiratesFACup trophy 🏆 & @EuropaLeague 🏆 @_Nick



All @ManUtd fans please follow me while you here 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C39N3B6rbA ' Blessed (@BlessedUtd) March 30, 2023

After 300 days of tweeting me I finally managed to speak to Blessed… I think he was surprised 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Y5qUEUkNy ' Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 31, 2023

It’s happening @B_Fernandes8 ❤️❤️



I’m so overwhelmed that call means a lot 🥲 pic.twitter.com/psBjZJfejK ' Blessed (@BlessedUtd) March 30, 2023

