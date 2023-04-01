Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...
Persistence pays off - a local super-fan of Manchester United proved this again when he was rewarded after tweeting his team hero for 300 days straight!

Around Day 280, Bruno Fernandes tweeted that if Blessed - Twitter handle @BlessedUtd - reached 300, he would send the avid supporter a team shirt.

And the Portuguese footballer kept his promise, surprising Blessed with a video call to give him the news.

"Bruno! I can't believe this!" exclaimed an excited Blessed when he saw Fernandes on his screen.

"This is like a dream come true for me!"

Not only did the footballer confirm Blessed would be getting his shirt, but extended an invitation to come to Old Trafford "whenever you want".

"One day I will be there" promised the overwhelmed fan.

The appreciation he expressed for Fernandes' gesture was fully reciprocated.

"I appreciate your message, all the support you've been giving to me and the club."

Watch the happy interaction in the tweets below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!




