[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Persistence pays off - a local super-fan of Manchester United proved this again when he was rewarded after tweeting his team hero for 300 days straight!
Around Day 280, Bruno Fernandes tweeted that if Blessed - Twitter handle @BlessedUtd - reached 300, he would send the avid supporter a team shirt.
And the Portuguese footballer kept his promise, surprising Blessed with a video call to give him the news.
I saw you tweet around 280 days and said to myself that if he reach 300 days then I will send him a shirt! Thanks for the support. Email in my bio and I send you a shirt 👏🏻 https://t.co/PvcE0l1hUO' Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 12, 2023
"Bruno! I can't believe this!" exclaimed an excited Blessed when he saw Fernandes on his screen.
"This is like a dream come true for me!"
Not only did the footballer confirm Blessed would be getting his shirt, but extended an invitation to come to Old Trafford "whenever you want".
"One day I will be there" promised the overwhelmed fan.
The appreciation he expressed for Fernandes' gesture was fully reciprocated.
"I appreciate your message, all the support you've been giving to me and the club."
Watch the happy interaction in the tweets below:
Here is a full video of me & @B_Fernandes8 with audio recording, he assured me that he is going to do his best to win us @EmiratesFACup trophy 🏆 & @EuropaLeague 🏆 @_Nick' Blessed (@BlessedUtd) March 30, 2023
All @ManUtd fans please follow me while you here 🤝 pic.twitter.com/C39N3B6rbA
After 300 days of tweeting me I finally managed to speak to Blessed… I think he was surprised 😂🙏 pic.twitter.com/3Y5qUEUkNy' Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) March 31, 2023
It’s happening @B_Fernandes8 ❤️❤️' Blessed (@BlessedUtd) March 30, 2023
I’m so overwhelmed that call means a lot 🥲 pic.twitter.com/psBjZJfejK
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Source : https://twitter.com/B_Fernandes8/status/1641896520046739456
More from Sport
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally.Read More
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
Happy 40th birthday, Hashim Amla!
Let's look back at four of the legendary cricketer's iconic innings.Read More
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.Read More
'South Africa needs to get serious about boxing' says trainer Colin Nathan
Rumble Africa Promotions is trying to secure funding from the government to stage the International Boxing Federation junior flyweight world title between holder Sivenathi “Special One” Nontshinga and Filipino Regie Suganob in the Eastern Cape.Read More
International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS
The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.Read More
More from Local
Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads?
In most cases, drivers see maintenance as a huge expense and will rather continue driving an unroadworthy vehicle in order to make ends meet.Read More
AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down
This comes a few months after rapper AKA and celebrity chef, Tibz were brutally murdered just outside the restaurant.Read More
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023.Read More
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career path.Read More
Former Tshwane mayor Makwarela granted bail in fraud matter
Murunwa Makwarela handed himself over to the Hawks on Monday as he faces charges of fraud in relation to over R1.5 million that he earned from the city since his appointment as councillor from November 2021 to March last year after he failed to declare his insolvency.Read More
Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts tweeted on the weekend that he was learning to walk again after a severe sepsis diagnosis.Read More
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters from being in power, including going into a coalition with the African National Congress.Read More
Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure
The decision is already receiving some backlash, with the EFF saying that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and National Treasury were operating like the mafia to shield Eskom from accountability.Read More
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Is this the real deal or a reach?Read More
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut
The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.Read More
Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage
Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them.Read More
Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges
"Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment.Read More
'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor
The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.Read More
Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years
A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.Read More
International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS
The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.Read More
Pope Francis spends night in hospital after breathing issues
The pope was hospitalised and medical tests indicated a respiratory infection that was not due to COVID-19.Read More
[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!
Get your binoculars and family ready, because if you miss this rare sight, you will only get to see it again in 17 years time.Read More