Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner
- Toyota has just launched an updated version of the Fortuner, a hugely popular SUV in South Africa
- The top of the range model Ferguson drove sells for just over R915 000
One in four SUVs you see on South Africa's road are Toyota Fortuners, reports motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.
The Fortuner was launched at a time - 16 years ago - when people were gravitating from sedans to SUVs, helping Toyota to capture the market she says.
Its main competitors in this class now are the Ford Everest, the Mitsubishi Pajero - the 7-seater, and the Isuzu mu-X.
The updates to the latest Toyota Fortuner are "nothing extreme" she says.
There's more moulding in the exterior... a black mesh upper grille that's now a little slimmer, and of course they love updating lights. There are new LED lights that they've added and a new tail light cluster.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
It's also got revised wheels and tyres... It's got this kind of aggressive look, but it's not offensive. If you look quite carefully you'll see this is the updated one.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
Ferguson found that the updated Fortuner feels more stable on the road.
While it was always good in this respect, there was very little shaking even on very rutted roads in the Karoo she reports.
We were wondering whether the chassis or the suspension had been improved... Apparently nothing was done inside the engine or the car... but the new tyres, I think, have just given it a bit more grounding.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
This car was solid, grounded, and we were all very impressed by what we thought had been a suspension improvement.Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist
She also praises updated Fortuner's safety features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, to the skies.
Ferguson drove the top of the range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX, turbo diesel.
This model sells for just over R915 000.
She says Toyota is planning to bring out a hybrid Fortuner in the future.
"That would be the fuel-saving city kind of car, if you ask me."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner
