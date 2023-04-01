Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace' After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefin... 5 April 2023 7:20 PM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclos... 5 April 2023 10:07 AM
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
View all Business
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa. 5 April 2023 4:43 PM
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying? Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie. 5 April 2023 4:34 PM
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden. 5 April 2023 4:25 PM
View all Lifestyle
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage' Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are... 5 April 2023 7:54 PM
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall. 5 April 2023 7:39 PM
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer. 5 April 2023 9:41 AM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner

1 April 2023 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Car Review
Toyota
Toyota Fortuner
Melinda Ferguson
SUV
weekend breakfast

Motoring journo Melinda Ferguson reviews the updated Toyota Fortuner - she drove the top-of-the-range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX.

- Toyota has just launched an updated version of the Fortuner, a hugely popular SUV in South Africa

- The top of the range model Ferguson drove sells for just over R915 000

@ sayfutdinov/123rf.com
@ sayfutdinov/123rf.com

One in four SUVs you see on South Africa's road are Toyota Fortuners, reports motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.

The Fortuner was launched at a time - 16 years ago - when people were gravitating from sedans to SUVs, helping Toyota to capture the market she says.

Its main competitors in this class now are the Ford Everest, the Mitsubishi Pajero - the 7-seater, and the Isuzu mu-X.

The updates to the latest Toyota Fortuner are "nothing extreme" she says.

There's more moulding in the exterior... a black mesh upper grille that's now a little slimmer, and of course they love updating lights. There are new LED lights that they've added and a new tail light cluster.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

It's also got revised wheels and tyres... It's got this kind of aggressive look, but it's not offensive. If you look quite carefully you'll see this is the updated one.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

Ferguson found that the updated Fortuner feels more stable on the road.

While it was always good in this respect, there was very little shaking even on very rutted roads in the Karoo she reports.

We were wondering whether the chassis or the suspension had been improved... Apparently nothing was done inside the engine or the car... but the new tyres, I think, have just given it a bit more grounding.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

This car was solid, grounded, and we were all very impressed by what we thought had been a suspension improvement.

Melinda Ferguson, Motoring journalist

She also praises updated Fortuner's safety features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control, to the skies.

Ferguson drove the top of the range 2.8 GD-6 4×4 VX, turbo diesel.

This model sells for just over R915 000.

She says Toyota is planning to bring out a hybrid Fortuner in the future.

"That would be the fuel-saving city kind of car, if you ask me."

Scroll to the top to listen to the review


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Car Review: We drive the UPDATED Toyota Fortuner




1 April 2023 6:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Car Review
Toyota
Toyota Fortuner
Melinda Ferguson
SUV
weekend breakfast

More from Local

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'

5 April 2023 7:20 PM

After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bizoon/123rf.com

[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol

5 April 2023 1:51 PM

The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© jarretera/123rf.com

What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?

5 April 2023 1:20 PM

South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected more than R2 trillion in tax revenue in the 2022/23 financial year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trails of lights from passing vehicles in Braamfontein, Johannesburg while the area is submerged in darkness due to load shedding. Picture: AFP

Govt ends national state of disaster on electricity with immediate effect

5 April 2023 12:43 PM

The state of disaster was implemented in February 2023 in response to the country's ongoing energy crisis, with government adopting wide-ranging regulations to mitigate the impact of load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter.

Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis

5 April 2023 11:48 AM

The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

2 bystanders killed, security guard wounded in Ekurhuleni cash-in-transit heist

5 April 2023 11:22 AM

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said a manhunt has been launched for the perpetrators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mgkuijpers/123rf.com

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

5 April 2023 10:21 AM

Rudolf Erasmus flew from Nelspruit to CPT before making an emergency landing thanks to an unexpected passenger, a Cape Cobra.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption from disclosing wasteful expenditure

5 April 2023 10:07 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that Treasury had decided to withdraw the gazette that granted Eskom exemption from disclosing irregular, wasteful and fruitless expenditure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa

5 April 2023 4:43 PM

The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sifotography/123rf.com

[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?

5 April 2023 4:34 PM

Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home

5 April 2023 4:25 PM

Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zubayr Charles speaks to Clarence Ford about his essay ssay ‘Maar jy’t eintlik vet geword’. Picture: @Zubayr Charles/Facebook

Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience

5 April 2023 1:59 PM

Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our society

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Nathana Rebouças on Unsplash

ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March

5 April 2023 12:38 PM

Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Carte Blanche co-anchor, Derek Watts. Picture: @DerekWatts/Twitter.

Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis

5 April 2023 11:48 AM

The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

[WATCH] Touch starvation: Woman desperate for a hug after 5 years without one

5 April 2023 11:26 AM

Having no physical contact with others is making her feel desperately disconnected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

Egg-citing Easter egg hunts happening in Johannesburg

5 April 2023 11:00 AM

Get your baskets ready - there are tons of Easter eggs hunts happening around Johannesburg this weekend!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover

5 April 2023 10:58 AM

The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis

Local Lifestyle

What does the almost 22% increase in SARS VAT refunds mean for the country?

Local

[LISTEN] SA pilot makes emergency landing with Cape Cobra sliding up his back

Local

EWN Highlights

Mother opens up about Thabo Bester’s deeds

5 April 2023 10:05 PM

SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'

5 April 2023 9:54 PM

'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach

5 April 2023 9:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA