Does your child suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'?





Jane Dutton spoke to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, who says the “disease” has become a topic of conversation among parents organising their children's birthday celebrations.

Children’s birthday parties are supposed to be fun, but for parents, it can sometimes feel like a nightmare.

They often put themselves under so much stress and financial pressure to impress.

Kiddies party table. Picture: pixabay

According to human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush, there are some children who suffer from ‘party-packitis disease'.

Those are the children attending the party with high expectations.

Party-packitis is an inflammatory disease that attacks a materialistic generation of children causing an extraordinary sense of entitlement. It's become a topic of conversation amongst parents who organise birthday parties. It's about children forgetting that going to a birthday party is about honouring the birthday child. It is not about what you're going to get. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Bush believes that one of the main things you can do to make your child’s party memorable is by ditching party packets and instead giving a party favour. This can also save you a lot of money, because if the children have had snacks at the party, is it really necessary to do a repeat of it, by sending them home with similar items in the party packet?

Today's partygoers, from pre-schoolers upwards, arrive with this real sense of entitlement that screams out how are you going to entertain me and what are you going to give me. The expectation and the competitiveness around the value and the size of the party packs have got out of hand. I've experienced groups of moms who have actually collectively decided to ban the issue of party packs at their children's parties. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

So what is the cure of ‘party-packitis’?

We really need to aim to bring our children up with a sense of appreciation for the whole party experience and not just the party pack you will be given on departure. Look the host in the eye and say thank you very much for having me. This is a social skill that's going to stand them in good stead as they move on through life. Nikki Bush, human potential and parenting expert

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.