The Aubrey Masango Show
'Prepare yourself for a few more interest rate hikes', says financial planner

2 April 2023 11:00 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
interest rate hikes

South Africans were left in shock last week when the Reserve Bank increased the interest rate by 50 basis points, a figure that was higher than most economists predicted.

Jane Dutton spoke to certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about tips on how to manage these increases.

  • The Reserve Bank hiked the repo rate by another 50 basis points
  • This is the ninth increase since November 2021
Image: Pixabay.com
Image: Pixabay.com

Many were left in shock last week when the South African Reserve Bank increased the repo rate by another 50 basis points, bringing it up to 7,75%.

Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago, said high inflation and ongoing load shedding were some of the issues that influenced the Monetary Policy Committee’s decision.

The hike was double compared to what most economists predicted.

This is the ninth increase since November 2021.

It sounds like a really harsh course of action, but refinance your loans. Rather do it sooner than later. It's a short-term measure, it is one of desperation and it's a last resort. If you don't do anything, the worst that is going to happen is you're going to get the sheriff on your doorstep taking away your assets. Lets go back to our lenders. Re-negotiate or refinance your existing loans.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

You have to curb spending. You need to take a harsh look at your budget. Discern between two broad categories, must-haves and nice-to-haves. Expect the cost of living to go higher.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

I think realistically we are going to have a few more increases. Inflation is simply not going away. Keep an eye on the shelves and see if the price of goods is moving upwards or stabilising.

Paul Roelofse, certified financial planner

Here are some tips to help individuals manage the impact on their personal finances

  • Refinance loans
  • Debt consolidation
  • Building an emergency fund
  • Cut down on spending

For more details on these tips scroll up to listen to the full interview with certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse.




2 April 2023 11:00 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
interest rate hikes

