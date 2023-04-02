World Autism Day: GP Health dept says 4 new community centres in the pipeline
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health department said it's in the process of establishing four new community-based centres for children diagnosed with autism, down syndrome and cerebral palsy.
Sunday marks World Autism Day.
The department said there is a need for more of these facilities to ensure that the children diagnosed with the disorder, along with their families receive the necessary support.
It said there are 28 facilities in the province that provide specialised care and consultations with neurologists, orthopaedic surgeons, and child psychologists.
At the same time, the department runs support groups for families within health facilities across the province.
"Parents are taught about their children’s condition, how to manage them at home, coping skills and stress management,” said Gauteng health department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba.
In Tshwane, community-based centres include Jubilee Hospital, Stanza Bopape and Kgabo, while in Johannesburg parents can get help from centres including Hillbrow, Alexandra, Mofolo and Zola Clinics.
Parents in Ekurhuleni can visit Phola Park, Mary Moodley clinic and Bertha Gxowa therapeutic centre, while those in the west rand can visit Dr Yusuf Dadoo, Carletonville and Leratong hospital, among others.
Today we mark World Autism Awareness Day under the theme “Transforming the narrative: Contributions at home, at work, in the arts and in policymaking”, which calls on everyone to accept and support autistic people in society and in the workplace #WorldAutismDay #AutismAcceptance pic.twitter.com/nFOxglcU4N' Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 2, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : World Autism Day: GP Health dept says 4 new community centres in the pipeline
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_38066484_the-word-autism-written-with-chalk-of-different-colors-in-a-chalkboard-placed-on-a-rustic-wooden-des.html?vti=nbyu2873n5ioa5ur5s-1-182
More from Local
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics
Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More
Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'
After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.Read More