Police investigating veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin's death after home robbery

The Aubrey Masango Show
info
Latest Local
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations. 6 April 2023 7:21 PM
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester All the news you need to know. 6 April 2023 1:52 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
'It's not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by... 5 April 2023 8:14 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage' Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are... 5 April 2023 7:54 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth's longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
View all Opinion
Police investigating veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin's death after home robbery

2 April 2023 12:37 PM
by Gloria Motsoere
Crime rate
Murder rate
Jeremy Gordin

Police said a family member made the brutal discovery after she went to check up on the retired journalist on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police are investigating a case of house robbery and murder, after veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin was found dead at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg.

Police said a family member made the brutal discovery after she went to check up on Gordin on Friday night.

It's understood that the family member found the house locked from the outside.

Upon entering the house, police said she found Gordin injured on the floor.

Gordin was a former editor of the daily newspaper The Star and authored the book Zuma: A Biography.

Police spokesperson Mavela Mosondo said some belongings were also stolen.

"A preliminary investigation was conducted, and it was discovered that the television and the deceased's motor vehicle were stolen. No arrests have been made and a manhunt for the suspect(s) is underway."


This article first appeared on EWN : Police investigating veteran journalist Jeremy Gordin's death after home robbery




More from Local

Image of Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa during his tour of Eskom power stations from his Facebook page

Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour

6 April 2023 7:21 PM

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.

SAPS forensic investigators have cordoned off the scene at Golden Gardens in Sebokeng where suspected CIT robbers were shot and killed on 6 April 2023. Picture: Orrin Singh/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester

6 April 2023 1:52 PM

All the news you need to know.

Rugby Tackle. Picture: 123rf

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

6 April 2023 1:11 PM

A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

6 April 2023 10:40 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter

SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details

6 April 2023 6:58 AM

The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.

Maria Mabaso, the mother of escaped convict, Thabo Bester, speaks to Eyewitness News. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

Thabo Bester's mother sheds light on his upbringing, family dynamics

6 April 2023 6:26 AM

Maria Mabaso, the mother of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester, has revealed crucial details into the early life of the man dubbed the 'Facebook rapist'.

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

@ dolgachov/123rf.com

Sudden indefinite closure of SA's biggest Deeds Office: 'It's a disgrace'

5 April 2023 7:20 PM

After to-ing and fro-ing about arrangements for a planned move, the Pretoria Deeds Office made a shock announcement of an "indefinite closure" says Strauss Scher Attorneys' Julian Scher.

© bizoon/123rf.com

[WATCH]: Customer left fuming over alleged fake alcohol

5 April 2023 1:51 PM

The alleged fake Jameson bottle's color wasn't the same as the real Jameson.

