Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Young women the ones causing car accidents on our roads at night - Diale-Tlabela Gauteng MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said that statistics revealed that women between the ages of 25 and 48 were major contributors... 5 April 2023 8:56 AM
Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster... 5 April 2023 7:51 AM
Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues Forensic investigators meticulously went about their business at the premises on 2nd Road in Hyde Park, photographing parts of the... 5 April 2023 6:28 AM
View all Local
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its... 4 April 2023 9:33 PM
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn... 4 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Politics
Investec merging UK wealth unit with Rathbones Group in R19bn deal The Investec Group has announced the combination of Investec Wealth & Investment UK and the Rathbones Group. 4 April 2023 10:32 PM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and a... 4 April 2023 2:51 PM
View all Business
Should employees be entitled to menstrual leave for severe period symptoms? Menstruation is a natural part of life, but for some people, working through menstruation symptoms can be almost debilitating. 4 April 2023 3:47 PM
106-year-old tattooist becomes the oldest person to appear on a Vogue cover Indigenous tattoo artist, Apo Whang-Od, appears on this month's cover of Vogue Philippines. 4 April 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH]: Mount Baker snowboarder rescued after trapped under snow The snowboarder plunged upside down and was buried under a tree. 4 April 2023 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank' Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club. 4 April 2023 8:13 PM
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license. 4 April 2023 7:56 PM
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern... 3 April 2023 7:16 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis? 4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise. 4 April 2023 5:12 PM
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k! A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune. 4 April 2023 11:31 AM
Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 4 April 2023 10:33 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality

3 April 2023 6:46 AM
by Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
energy emergency
Umhlabuyalingana municipality

Umhlabuyalingana, situated right on the border between South Africa and Mozambique, is the least electrified municipality in the country. Eyewitness News looks at what life is like in this rural part of north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.

This article first appeared on EWN : Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality




More from Local

FILE: Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. Picture: @GPDRT_/Twitter

Young women the ones causing car accidents on our roads at night - Diale-Tlabela

5 April 2023 8:56 AM

Gauteng MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said that statistics revealed that women between the ages of 25 and 48 were major contributors to accidents, especially at night.

Read More arrow_forward

Eskom's Megawatt Park head office in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News

Nkadimeng, Ramokgopa to give update on national state of disaster over Eskom

5 April 2023 7:51 AM

The briefing is expected to provide an update on measures that government has taken since gazetting the national state of disaster almost two months ago.

Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab of police raiding a mansion in Hyde Park, Johannesburg on 4 April 2023 where it is believed that escaped convict Thabo Bester and his partner, Doctor Nandipha Magudumana were hiding.

Police mum on details of Hyde Park raid as hunt for Thabo Bester continues

5 April 2023 6:28 AM

Forensic investigators meticulously went about their business at the premises on 2nd Road in Hyde Park, photographing parts of the property while hauling out large plastic bags, filled with evidence, and loading them into state vehicles.

Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Read More arrow_forward

© David Bodescu/123rf.com

There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes

4 April 2023 2:51 PM

According to the Minerals Resources and Energy Department, motorists can expect a decrease on the 93 octane petrol per litre and an increase for 95 octane with two-cents.

Read More arrow_forward

Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: fizkes/123rf.com

[WATCH]: Group of friends share interesting way to decide who pays the bill

4 April 2023 11:35 AM

This method of sharing a restaurant bill might be your favourite.

Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com

Joburg rallies behind The Angel Network to collect Easter eggs for 10 000 kids

4 April 2023 11:19 AM

The Angel Network collects 200 boxes of marshmallow eggs to make it a sweet Easter for 10 000 children.

Read More arrow_forward

Politics Opinion

Local

Local

EWN Highlights

