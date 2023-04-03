No arrests yet for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin - police
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Gauteng said that no arrests had been made in the murder case of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin, who was found dead at his home in Parkview, Johannesburg.
Gordin was found lying on the floor at his home on Friday night after his family could not reach him.
Police said that preliminary investigations showed that his car and the television were missing.
Gordin was a former editor at The Star newspaper and is also widely known for his book, Zuma: The Biography.
Police spokesperson Mavela Masondo: "A preliminary investigation was conducted and it was discovered that the television and the deceased's motor vehicle were stolen. No arrests have been made and police have launched a manhunt for the suspect."
This article first appeared on EWN : No arrests yet for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin - police
Source : SAPS.
