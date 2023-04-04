'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Piet Croucamp, senior political studies lecturer at North-West University.
- John Steenhuisen, has been re-elected as the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Leader
- The party held its largest federal congress in history over the weekend at Gallagher Estate in Midrand
- Steenhuisen is a firm believer that the DA is an accurate representation of the country's demographics
John Steenhuisen, who was re-elected as the DA's Federal Leader at the party's congress on Sunday, said the EFF was a threat to democracy and described them as 'enemy number one'.
He added that for the party to govern effectively, it would need to ensure the ANC was kept out of power, while guaranteeing that an EFF-ANC coalition was avoided by any means necessary, including the formation of a moonshot coalition.
Steenhuisen previously told CapeTalk that the DA is by far the most diverse party in the country, from the ground up.
RELATED: 'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
Croucamp weighs in:
- The DA's leadership is comprised of three white women, one Indian man, two black men, one coloured man and seven white men
- Steenhuisen has made many references to the EFF and doing whatever they can within their power to prevent the EFF from entering Union Buildings
- Croucamp says that the DA has used the EFF as a 'scare factor' to get less people to vote for the them, instead of doing their own work to gain votes from black South Africans
- He adds that in the last elections, the EFF only gained 4.7% of votes, making their footprint incredibly small
I think they've [DA] given up on changing the demographic composition of the party.Dr Piet Croucamp, Senior Political Studies Lecturer – North-West University
They [DA] can try to scare us into voting for them...or they can re-elect leadership that do speak to most South Africans.Dr Piet Croucamp, Senior Political Studies Lecturer – North-West University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'
More from Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions
Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals and traditions even when the situation doesn’t allow this Easter.Read More
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends
Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Africans.Read More
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready.
Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options.Read More
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal
The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition.Read More
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
Winter will be even tougher says Ramokgopa after Eskom power plants tour
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa shared his insights and plans after completing a tour of Eskom's power stations.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Exclusive interview - Mother of Thabo Bester
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?
A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria.Read More
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SAPS to investigate leak of Krugersdorp gang rape victims’ personal details
The Information Regulator found that police violated the Protection of Personal Information Act when it distributed the names, identity numbers, and addresses of the victims of the October 2022 gang rape.Read More
More from Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination
Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More