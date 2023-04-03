[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 03:32).
Eoin O’Faodhagain, a Nessie hunter who claims he's caught the mythological creature on camera, shared new footage showing the 'monster' swimming in the water.
The footage shows a wave ripple of sorts, extending roughly 10m, says Gilchrist.
O’Faodhagain says that the only thing that's big enough to create that ripple is Nessie.
Watch the footage below:
We don't have to be just believers anymore because there's evidence... sort of.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Youtube: Eoin Fagan
