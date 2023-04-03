[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads? In most cases, drivers see maintenance as a huge expense and will rather continue driving an unroadworthy vehicle in order to make... 3 April 2023 5:30 PM
AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down This comes a few months after rapper AKA and celebrity chef, Tibz were brutally murdered just outside the restaurant. 3 April 2023 5:03 PM
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023. 3 April 2023 2:16 PM
View all Local
State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela The Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition opened a case of fraud against embattled former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela. 3 April 2023 5:58 PM
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader All the news you need to know. 3 April 2023 4:36 PM
'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF The Democratic Alliance's, John Steenhuisen, says his party will do whatever is needed to prevent the Economic Freedom Fighters fr... 3 April 2023 11:39 AM
View all Politics
Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts The reduction will start in May and last until the end of the year. 3 April 2023 8:01 PM
South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule pu... 3 April 2023 7:46 PM
SARS collects over R2 trillion in tax revenue for the 2022/2023 financial year The 2023 gross amount represents an increase of 9.7% over the 2022 collection of R1884.9bn. 3 April 2023 7:31 PM
View all Business
11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport Tshabalala is in the 7th position on the kids' golf rankings internationally. 3 April 2023 5:59 PM
How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property? If you are a landlord who wants to prevent tenants from smoking weed on your property, you can work this into a rental agreement.... 3 April 2023 5:05 PM
Fun things to do in Joburg this Easter weekend Looking for something to do this long weekend? Johannesburg has so many fun events going on! 3 April 2023 2:50 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern... 3 April 2023 7:16 PM
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup wi... 3 April 2023 5:51 AM
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
View all Sport
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
Trevor Noah and Roger Federer collab for 'The Ride of a Lifetime' The half-Swiss Mzansi comedian and world-renowned tennis player make a YouTube film for Switzerland tourism, releasing 30 March. 29 March 2023 11:44 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not... Is this the real deal or a reach? 3 April 2023 9:47 AM
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town... 3 April 2023 6:21 AM
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt a... 1 April 2023 3:37 PM
View all World
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
Ian Khama vows to oust his successor 'Botswana’s Donald Trump' Mokgweetsi Masisi Botswana's former president has vowed to vigorously campaign to dethrone his handpicked successor Mokgweetsi Masisi. 27 March 2023 8:18 AM
View all Africa
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be sub... 30 March 2023 7:55 PM
[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA 'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brenda... 29 March 2023 7:58 PM
Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year. 29 March 2023 10:19 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...

3 April 2023 9:47 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loch Ness monster

Is this the real deal or a reach?

Bongani Bingwa interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (skip to 03:32).

Eoin O’Faodhagain, a Nessie hunter who claims he's caught the mythological creature on camera, shared new footage showing the 'monster' swimming in the water.

The footage shows a wave ripple of sorts, extending roughly 10m, says Gilchrist.

O’Faodhagain says that the only thing that's big enough to create that ripple is Nessie.

Watch the footage below:

We don't have to be just believers anymore because there's evidence... sort of.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




3 April 2023 9:47 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loch Ness monster

More from World

Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut

3 April 2023 6:21 AM

The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local soccer fan Blessed gets a call from Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes after 300 days of tweets! (Screengrab from Fernandes post @B_Fernandes8)

[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!

1 April 2023 3:37 PM

Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

German passport. © yuragolub/123rf.com

Germany updating immigration policies to cope with massive job shortage

31 March 2023 2:51 PM

Germany is set to overhaul its immigration policies, not only to attract foreign workers but to retain them.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan on 10 September 2020. Picture: AFP.

Trump indicted, first US president to face criminal charges

31 March 2023 5:54 AM

"Political persecution and election interference", is how Trump scoffed at the indictment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© id1974/123rf.com

'Constitutional crisis' on the cards if Putin not arrested in SA: Richard Spoor

30 March 2023 3:31 PM

The International Criminal Court, which South Africa recognises, has issued a warrant for the arrest of the Russian president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Max Woosey, age 13, spent 3 years camping in a tent to raise money. Picture: @TheBoyInTheTent/twitter

Boy raises R15 million by camping in a tent for THREE years

30 March 2023 12:48 PM

A 13-year-old boy from the United Kingdom has broken the Guinness World Record for the most money raised for camping in a tent.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© belchonock/123rf.com

International Olympic Committee backs return of Russian athletes as NEUTRALS

30 March 2023 10:14 AM

The IOC have, however, refused to give a timeline on their potential participation at next year's Paris Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pope Francis delivers his Christmas Urbi et Orbi blessing in St Peter's Square at The Vatican on 25 December 2022. Picture: Andreas SOLARO/AFP

Pope Francis spends night in hospital after breathing issues

30 March 2023 5:29 AM

The pope was hospitalised and medical tests indicated a respiratory infection that was not due to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

yilmazsavaskandag/123rf

[WATCH] TONIGHT five planets will be aligned for the last time until 2040!

29 March 2023 4:55 PM

Get your binoculars and family ready, because if you miss this rare sight, you will only get to see it again in 17 years time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cocaine. Picture: MART PRODUCTION on Pexels

R1.3 billion worth of cocaine confiscated at Durban Harbour

29 March 2023 1:40 PM

Cocaine being smuggled into and through the country from South America is nothing new says Daily Maverick journalist, Caryn Dolley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Kieswetter: SA Revenue Service hard at work to nail corrupt, wealthy individuals

3 April 2023 9:31 PM

Mkhwebane’s inquiry to continue despite absence of legal representation

3 April 2023 9:22 PM

'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox

3 April 2023 9:16 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA