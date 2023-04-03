'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
Lester Kiewit interviews John Steenhuisen, the federal leader of the Democratic Alliance.
- John Steenhuisen has been re-elected the federal leader of the DA
- He gathered 83% of the votes, to beat his opponent, Mpho Phalatse
- Steenhuisen says that the EFF must be overthrown even if it means a DA-ANC coalition
John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as the federal leader for the DA.
The party held its largest federal congress in history over the weekend at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.
Steenhuisen says the congress ran smoothly and was a great kickstart of what's expected to be a 'massively' important election in 2024.
He adds that policies, certainty and direction of the party has been set in stone and that the leadership has a solid mandate.
We're ready to hit the ground running to make sure we put our best foot forward in this next election.John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader
Steenhuisen says that the DA is by far the most representative party, and that the newly-elected leaders have been chosen based on their ability to lead, and not on the colour of their skin.
He goes on to say that South Africans are able to see themselves within the party as the current stats show:
- 32% Black support base
- 30% Coloured support base
- 30% White support base
- 7% Indian support base
Any South African looking at the DA...you can definitely see someone or yourself represented in the DA.John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader
We have the most diverse elector base, but we also have the most diverse leadership out of any political party.John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader
RELATED: Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC
During his speech over the weekend, Steenhuisen made reference to his main priority which is a moonshot coalition that would be used to unseat the ANC.
Steenhuisen says that parties need to come together to develop a strategy to unseat the ANC and put in place a new government that's going to mitigate unemployment, despair and poverty and implement hope and prosperity.
Yes, it's not easy, yes, there's no guarantee it will work, but I believe the effort is worth taking and I believe the goal is worth striving for.John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader
Should the moonshot fail, Steenhuisen says that the DA will do whatever is needed to prevent the EFF from getting into government, including an ANC-DA coalition, as nothing is off the table.
He adds that if the EFF is in power, it will be 'doomsday' for South Africa, as their policies will put the country on a fast track to a failed state.
We will do anything in our power to prevent the EFF from gaining keys to the Union Buildings.John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF
More from Local
Are delivery motorbike drivers operating safely on our roads?
In most cases, drivers see maintenance as a huge expense and will rather continue driving an unroadworthy vehicle in order to make ends meet.Read More
AKA shooting: Wish on Florida Road to close down
This comes a few months after rapper AKA and celebrity chef, Tibz were brutally murdered just outside the restaurant.Read More
Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
In total, 11 confirmed cholera cases including one death has been reported since 5 February 2023.Read More
How can we incentivise good students to pursue teaching, and stay in the field?
Good teachers are essential for the education sector, hence there's been a call for high-performing pupils to consider this career path.Read More
Former Tshwane mayor Makwarela granted bail in fraud matter
Murunwa Makwarela handed himself over to the Hawks on Monday as he faces charges of fraud in relation to over R1.5 million that he earned from the city since his appointment as councillor from November 2021 to March last year after he failed to declare his insolvency.Read More
Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk
Carte Blanche’s Derek Watts tweeted on the weekend that he was learning to walk again after a severe sepsis diagnosis.Read More
Treasury to explain move to exempt Eskom from declaring irregular expenditure
The decision is already receiving some backlash, with the EFF saying that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and National Treasury were operating like the mafia to shield Eskom from accountability.Read More
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.Read More
No arrests yet for murder of retired journalist Jeremy Gordin - police
Gordin was found lying on the floor at his home on Friday night after his family could not reach him.Read More
Life in Umhlabuyalingana, South Africa’s least electrified municipality
Umhlabuyalingana, situated right on the border between South Africa and Mozambique, is the least electrified municipality in the country. Eyewitness News looks at what life is like in this rural part of north-eastern KwaZulu-Natal.Read More
More from Politics
State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela
The Democratic Alliance-led multiparty coalition opened a case of fraud against embattled former Tshwane Mayor Murunwa Makwarela.Read More
The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
All the news you need to know.Read More
Phalatse says she's not quitting DA after losing leadership race to Steenhuisen
Mpho Phalatse said that she was considering her next move in the DA and would not be heading to ActionSA as speculated.Read More
Steenhuisen: 2024 elections a two-horse race between DA and ANC
Delivering the state of the party report at the DA congress in Midrand on Sunday, Steenhuisen said the DA was entering the upcoming elections in a strong position, with leadership that will be expected to ensure a decisive victory at the polls.Read More
'No guarantee in politics', says Steenhuisen as DA congress enters final day
Voting for a new leadership structure is expected to commence on Sunday morning, with results expected to be announced in the afternoon.Read More
Zille on DA congress: 'We are working towards a corruption-free South Africa'
DA members are expected to gather on 1 and 2 April to elect new national leaders to help chart a way forward for South Africa.Read More
The Midday Report Express: How will Oscar Pistorius's parole hearing work?
All the news you need to know.Read More
Political analyst looks into Thabo Mbeki's scathing letter to Paul Mashatile
Former president Thabo Mbeki penned a letter in which he criticises how the African National Congress handles various matters.Read More
Lesotho MP demands that South Africa returns the land - especially Free State
Users have gone to Twitter saying, 'we've got enough problems already in South Africa. If you want the Free State, please take it'.Read More