'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

John Steenhuisen has been re-elected the federal leader of the DA

He gathered 83% of the votes, to beat his opponent, Mpho Phalatse

Steenhuisen says that the EFF must be overthrown even if it means a DA-ANC coalition

John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as the federal leader for the DA.

The party held its largest federal congress in history over the weekend at Gallagher Estate in Midrand.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 2 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Steenhuisen says the congress ran smoothly and was a great kickstart of what's expected to be a 'massively' important election in 2024.

He adds that policies, certainty and direction of the party has been set in stone and that the leadership has a solid mandate.

We're ready to hit the ground running to make sure we put our best foot forward in this next election. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader

Steenhuisen says that the DA is by far the most representative party, and that the newly-elected leaders have been chosen based on their ability to lead, and not on the colour of their skin.

He goes on to say that South Africans are able to see themselves within the party as the current stats show:

32% Black support base

30% Coloured support base

30% White support base

7% Indian support base

Any South African looking at the DA...you can definitely see someone or yourself represented in the DA. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader

We have the most diverse elector base, but we also have the most diverse leadership out of any political party. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader

During his speech over the weekend, Steenhuisen made reference to his main priority which is a moonshot coalition that would be used to unseat the ANC.

Steenhuisen says that parties need to come together to develop a strategy to unseat the ANC and put in place a new government that's going to mitigate unemployment, despair and poverty and implement hope and prosperity.

Yes, it's not easy, yes, there's no guarantee it will work, but I believe the effort is worth taking and I believe the goal is worth striving for. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader

Should the moonshot fail, Steenhuisen says that the DA will do whatever is needed to prevent the EFF from getting into government, including an ANC-DA coalition, as nothing is off the table.

He adds that if the EFF is in power, it will be 'doomsday' for South Africa, as their policies will put the country on a fast track to a failed state.

We will do anything in our power to prevent the EFF from gaining keys to the Union Buildings. John Steenhuisen, Democratic Alliance's federal leader

