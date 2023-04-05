Freedom Park honours unsung heroes at 3rd Annual Dulcie September Public Lecture





The 3rd Annual Dulcie September Public Lecture was held at Freedom Park on Thursday, 30th March 2023, just a day after marking 35 years since South African political activist Dulcie September was assassinated in Paris in 1988. September had planned a mass demonstration to commemorate the lives of the Sharpeville Six – activists who were sentenced to death and hanged. She was shot five times from behind outside the ANC’s Paris office.

“Through this lecture, we are hoping to remind South Africans that our freedom is not free – that there are women like Dulcie September who died for the freedom that we enjoy today,” says Jane Mufamadi, CEO of Freedom Park.

Mufamadi spoke to Thabo Shole-Mashao (standing in for Clement Manyathela) during 702’s live broadcast from Freedom Park. She details the undermining of the role that women played throughout South Africa’s historic fight for freedom and how the Public Lecture shines a light on those contributions.

The idea is to inspire the current generation of South Africans that we’re standing on the shoulders of giants – people who were willing to sacrifice everything, including their lives so that we can be free. Jane Mufamadi, Freedom Park, CEO

We chose Dulcie September especially because she’s a woman. We feel that the role that women played in liberating this country is often downplayed. We chose her as a symbol of the contribution that women made. Jane Mufamadi, Freedom Park, CEO

Other notable interviews included former trade unionist Jay Naidoo and Dulcie September’s nephew Michael Arendse, who further emphasized the significance of commemorating our heroes of history, no matter how small the contribution.

