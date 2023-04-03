[WATCH] Children on 'holiday' march in line at extreme 'Discipline Camp'
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How comfortable are you with the thought of someone else disciplining your child?
A video showing an educator disciplining children at a discipline easter camp is going viral.
In the video, you can see the kids lugging their heavy luggage and marching in line.
@risingstarsactors
1 to 9 April 2023 we are here♬ original sound - RISING STARS ACTORS
You can hear the instructor reprimanding the children to respect their parents as they work hard to provide for them.
@risingstarsactors
Parents are most important people you have. Never turn your back on them♬ original sound - RISING STARS ACTORS
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
