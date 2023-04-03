Derek Watts is recovering after severe sepsis leaves him unable to walk





Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

Watts developed sepsis after a suspected stroke

He tweeted that he is learning to walk again

On Sunday morning Watts posted a picture from his hospital bed, saying that he was recovering from sepsis.

Around two weeks prior he collapsed in Hoedspruit after a suspected stroke.

He is very smiley, and he looks like he has been through wars. Barbara Friedman

Sepsis causes the body to respond improperly to infection.

Morning! Looks scary but collapsed with suspected stroke in Hoedspruit 14 days ago and despatched to super pro Mill Park Hospital ICU. Diagnosed severe Sepsis which destroyed the bod in an hour! So learning to walk again. But back on your #carteblanche screen asap! @MNet @DStv pic.twitter.com/EuwubujWIU ' Derek Watts (@DerekWatts) April 2, 2023

Huge thanks to the incredible #CarteBlanche team for filling in for this “small” fellow recovering from Sepsis.



Back home four days and now walking unsupported for short distances. 😊



Really appreciated all the messages from

viewers. You are the stars ⭐️ of the show! pic.twitter.com/iIDkd4TReX ' Derek Watts (@DerekWatts) April 2, 2023

Sepsis compromises a person’s immune system and as a result, Watts was unable to walk but says he is relearning and hopes to be back on screen as soon as possible.

He also tweeted that he is now able to walk 'unsupported for short distances'.

