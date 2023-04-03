The Midday Report Express: John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA party leader
The Democratic Alliance held its federal council over the weekend to elect the party's new leadership. The council was rather uneventful with John Steenhuisen winning re-election against Mpho Phalatse to remain the leader of the opposition.
Helen Zille was re-elected unopposed for the federal council chairperson position.
The question now becomes can the DA overcome its image as a party for the white minority especially now in light of its choice of leaders?
Steenhuisen joined Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report to discuss his victory and his roadmap for the future as the nation approaches the general election in 2024.
The DA is by far the largest opposition party in the country. It is also by far the largest political party in all of the provinces. [...] There's no way to build a post ANC future that doesn't have the DA at the heart of it.John Steenhuisen, DA Leader
Give the Democratic Alliance a chance, even with the leadership that we have, and understand that we don't run the party according to racial quotas. Individuals put their hands up and if we had had enough black females on top and putting their hands up, perhaps we would have had a different outcome.Mpho Phalatse, Former Johannesburg Mayor
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela is expected to appear in court today.
- ANC top brass to discuss Mbeki letter.
Scroll up for full audio.
