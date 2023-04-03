



JOHANNESBURG - Disgraced former Tshwane mayor Murunwa Makwarela has been granted bail by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

Makwarela handed himself over to the Hawks on Monday as he faces charges of fraud in relation to over R1.5 million that he earned from the city since his appointment as councillor from November 2021 to March last year after he failed to declare his insolvency.

The former Congress of the People (Cope) member also faces a charge for producing a fake clearance certificate last month in a bid to stay at the helm as mayor.

This is after it emerged that he was an unrehabilitated insolvent and as a result could not be appointed councillor or mayor.

JUST IN #MuruwaMakwarela has been granted R10 000 bail after the state did not oppose bail. https://t.co/XsAFRmjcLt pic.twitter.com/nMZfp8WyC5 ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2023

Before the bail hearing of Makwarela got under way, he tried to stop the media from recording and broadcasting proceedings, with his lawyers arguing that his matter was private and should be treated as such.

However, Magistrate Nicka Setshogoe ruled in favor of the media allowing recordings, pictures and videos of Makwarela and proceedings while citing the public interest of the case.

Sitting in the dock, the disgraced former mayor and former member of Cope made some remarks.

"I'm feeling blessed and highly favoured. I'm blessed going in and I'm blessed coming out," Makwarela said.

The State has not opposed bail, saying he was not flight risk and was not likely to tamper with witnesses, evidence or the administration of justice.

The court set Makwarela's bail at R10,000.

This article first appeared on EWN : Former Tshwane mayor Makwarela granted bail in fraud matter