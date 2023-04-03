Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
Lester Kiewit interviews Health Department spokesperson, Foster Mohale.
- In the past three days, confirmed cholera cases have increased from 10 to 11
- All cases are in Gauteng, but that doesn't mean that other provinces are immune
- If showing symptoms, immediately get tested so that you're able to get the necessary treatment
The Department of Health is concerned as confirmed cases of cholera have increased from 10 to 11 in the past three days, says Mohale.
Symptoms of cholera include:
- Vomiting
- Body pains
- Dehydration
- Watery diarrhea
The department is encouraging anyone experiencing the above-mentioned symptoms to visit their nearest health facility to get tested and to ensure they receive the necessary treatment as soon as possible.
We appeal to everyone who's experiencing signs and symptoms not to waste time.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson – Department of Health
Mohale adds that just because the cases are only within Gauteng, it doesn't mean that the rest of the provinces are immune.
People travel from one province to another, one country to another...the transmission of these cases are easy.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson – Department of Health
Mohale suspects that the cases are linked to people who traveled to Malawi.
He adds that out of the 11 people that were tested, seven or eight of them were in the Diepsloot area, which is where a couple that traveled to Malawi were residing.
The Jukskei River, one of the largest rivers in Johannesburg, has become the recent point of focus, as the four latest cases came from people that were baptised in the river and were made to drink the water, says Mohale.
For now, our suspected source of local infection is the water in this river.Foster Mohale, Spokesperson – Department of Health
While the department has deployed healthcare professionals to take and test water samples, Mohale warns those practicing traditional healing rituals to do so safely.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cholera update: Four patients infected after being baptised in Jukskei River
