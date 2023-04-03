Fun things to do in Joburg this Easter weekend





If you have not made any plans for the Easter weekend, we have the perfect gig guide for you.

Whether you are looking for a little family-friendly event, a picturesque location or a fun night out, Joburg has it all!

Field Market – Easter Edition

The Field Market is bringing you all the vibes this coming Saturday with an array of local stalls and a fantastic live music lineup.

Bring your friends and family along, a picnic blanket or a chair, and make a day of it!

When: 8 April

Time: 9am to 3pm

Location: Field and Study Park, Parkmore, Sandton

Chocolate Café at Sandton City

Sandton City has a new exhibition, the Chocolate Café Speckled Edition, with Cadbury, Beacon, Ferrero Rocher, Lindt and Sally Williams.

It is buckets of fun with Easter egg painting, cookie decorating and even chocolate slab decorating.

When: 31 March to 10 April

Time: 11am to 4pm

Location: Sandton City Shopping Centre

Entry fee: R30 per person, a portion of the proceeds will go to the Reach For A Dream Foundation.

Easter Market at Ludwig Roses

If you’re looking for a market to visit during the long weekend, hop on over to Ludwig Roses Easter Market.

Families can look forward to a fun tractor ride through the rose fields and a fun kids play area.

Those with green thumbs can purchase a vase from The Rose Shed to receive cut roses for free.

When: 30 March to 10 April

Location: 97 Lachlan Rd, Glenferness AH, Midrand

Entrance is FREE

The Zoo Trot: Easter Edition

The monthly Johannesburg Zoo Trot returns this month for an Easter edition.

You can choose between the 5km or 10km walk/run through the zoo.

The best part? After the trot, all participates are welcome to spend the rest of their day at the zoo.

When: 9 April

Time: 7.30am

Location: Jan Smuts Avenue, Parkview

Entry fee: R68

