How can a landlord ensure tenants do not smoke cannabis in a rental property?
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Rowan Terry, Legal Counsel at TPN Credit Bureau.
-
Landlords can stipulate in a lease agreement that no smoking is allowed
-
If a tenant violates this, the lease agreement can be cancelled
According to Terry, the possession, use and cultivation of cannabis on private property was decriminalised in 2018, and this does extend to rental properties.
However, as a landlord, you might not want smoking of any kind - including cannabis- to happen on your property.
Terry says that if this is the case, you must make it clear in your rental agreement that it is a non-smoking unit.
He adds that if you do make it a non-smoking unit, a tenant may not smoke anything within the property.
With regards to common areas around the rental property, whether or not the tenant can smoke, depends on the rules of the body corporate.
Terry says that if as an owner, you are making your unit a non-smoking one, you must be sure that this is communicated with the tenant and that you put a cancellation clause into the rental agreement.
If you have this agreement in place and your tenant does smoke, you can issue a warning and on three written warnings you can cancel the lease agreement with a twenty business days notice.
My suggestion and advice is always to make sure in your lease agreement that you have concluded in writing you have everything in there that you would need to hold your tenant liable or to prohibit any behaviour that is not allowed.Rowan Terry, Legal Counsel at TPN Credit Bureau
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_132046591_the-young-person-smoking-medical-marijuana-joint-outdoors-the-young-man-smoke-cannabis-blunt-close-u.html
