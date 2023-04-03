11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Pippa Hudson speaks with Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Carte Blanche producer.
-
Simthandile Tshabalala is deeply committed to his sport
-
Gumede-Chizhanje says it is amazing how professional and determined he is
Gumede-Chixhanje says they were tipped off about Tshabalala’s incredible talent after he caught the eye of sports broadcaster Robert Mawara in 2020 when he was only 8 years old.
Robert Mawara says he was so pleasantly surprised by how mature Simthandile Tshabalala was.Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche
She says when they met with Tshabalala, it was so interesting how professional the 11-year-old is.
Gumede-Chixhanje explains that he was showing off his trophy collection and she counted that he has already won more than 50 at such a young age.
This is an eleven-year-old who has achieved so much, but you can see the innocence in him, you can see how happy he is to share his achievements with everybody.Busisiwe Gumede-Chizhanje, Producer - Carte Blanche
According to Gumede-Chixhanje, Tshabalala says he would not have been able to achieve all that he has without the love, support and guidance from his dad, Bonginkosi Tshabalala.
She says that Simthandile’s determination is inspiring as he is deeply committed to his training, including his strict diet and waking up at 4:30 AM to practice.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 11-year-old golf prodigy Simthandile Tshabalala is making waves in his sport
Source : 702
More from Lifestyle
SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa
The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.Read More
[LISTEN] The truth will set you free: so how can you tell if someone is lying?
Everyone is guilty of lying at some point, but even if you think you are convincing, there are ways to spot a lie.Read More
How to ensure you get the best rate from the bank when buying your dream home
Buying a home is an extremely costly process, but securing the best lending rate from the bank can alleviate some of the burden.Read More
Body dysmorphia in men: Zubayr Charles details his experience
Body dysmorphia can be extremely difficult for people to deal with, but it is often not talked about openly in our societyRead More
ChatGPT, Thabo Bester, Costa Titch: What South Africans were googling in March
Google SA shares what South Africans were searching in March.Read More
Derek Watts breaks down what happened before being diagnosed with sepsis
The TV personality is on the mend after being diagnosed with severe sepsis.Read More
[WATCH] Touch starvation: Woman desperate for a hug after 5 years without one
Having no physical contact with others is making her feel desperately disconnected.Read More
Egg-citing Easter egg hunts happening in Johannesburg
Get your baskets ready - there are tons of Easter eggs hunts happening around Johannesburg this weekend!Read More
Volkswagen gives Polo Vivo a makover
The best-selling hatchback is getting a new coat of paint.Read More
More from Sport
SAFA trying to get Marumo Gallants staff released from Libyan hotel 'hostage'
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya in March, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More
'League title win has not sunk in yet' - Rulani Mokwena, Sundowns coach
Masandawana were crowned champions for the 6th time in a row and the 13th overall.Read More
Former Springboks & Sharks coach Ian McIntosh passes away
McIntosh passed away at an Umhlanga hospital after suffering from cancer.Read More
Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
Ferreira allegedly spat at one of his players, and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.Read More
'I want to make my own way as a coach' - Kaitlin Hunt
Hunt is looking to follow in her father, Gavin's footsteps and has started that journey with an entry level D coaching license.Read More
'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club.Read More
Markram onslaught takes South Africa to verge of World Cup
Aiden Markram hit 175 off 126 balls as South Africa took a giant step towards automatic qualification for the Cricket World Cup with a 146-run win over the Netherlands in the third one-day international at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
'I have grown a lot since leaving Supersport United' - Kaitano Tembo
Tembo was a player at Matsatsantsa before transitioning into the youth coach structures and then eventually taking over the first team between 2018 and 2022.Read More
'Marumo Gallants owe me more than $37 000' claims Libyan hotel owner
Marumo Gallants CAF Confederation Cup match against Al Akhda took place in Libya 11 days ago, but two of the club's staff members are still in the country pending money owed to the hotel owner by Gallants chairman Abram Sello.Read More