South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body

The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
3 April 2023 7:46 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
South African Reserve Bank
The Money Show
Kuben Naidoo

The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule published by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

Ray White speaks to Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor at the South African Reserve Bank.

  • The South African Reserve Bank has established South Africa’s first deposit insurance body, the Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI).

  • The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule published by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

  • CODI’s primary responsibilities are establishing, maintaining and administering a deposit insurance fund to protect the banks’ covered depositors.

The South African Reserve Bank has established the Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI), South Africa’s first deposit insurance body.

CODI serves to protect bank depositors and bring further confidence to a resilient financial sector.

CODI became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule published by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.

CODI’s primary responsibilities are establishing, maintaining and administering a deposit insurance fund to protect the banks’ covered depositors and inform the depositors of its benefits and limitations should a bank be placed into resolution.

While CODI is a statutory body and a subsidiary of the SARB, it has an independent board which will manage and oversee its affairs. CODI has been collaborating with South African financial institutions and other stakeholders, including the World Bank, to ensure a smooth implementation of the deposit insurance scheme.

CODI is part of the Twin Peaks regulatory reforms following the 2008/09 global financial crisis. Its establishment supports the SARB’s mandate of protecting and enhancing financial stability by monitoring the financial environment and mitigating systemic risks that might disrupt the financial system.

Most countries have deposit insurance of some sort. Deposit insurance is designed to protect depositors in case their bank fails.

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor at the South African Reserve Bank

The idea of deposit insurance is that if a bank were to fail, the deposit insurance company will pay up to R100 000 worth of qualifying deposits to the depositor within 2-3 weeks hopefully to minimise the welfare loss.

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor at the South African Reserve Bank

We want to protect the fiscus, we want to protect the taxpayer in general. The taxpayer's provided those monies.

Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor at the South African Reserve Bank

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body




