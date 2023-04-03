State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela
JOHANNESBURG - The state wants the disgraced former mayor of Tshwane, Dr Murunwa Makwarela, to pay back almost R1.5 million from the salaries he received from the City of Tshwane when he ought not to have worked as a councillor, given an insolvency ruling against him.
READ: DA opens a case against former Tshwane Mayor Makwarela
Makwarela handed himself over to the Hawks and appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on fraud charges.
The charges relate to the salary he received while holding the positions of Councillor, Speaker and Mayor.
The former member of Congress of the People is also accused of submitting a fake clearance certificate to try to prove his rehabilitation.
READ: IEC confirms Murunwa Makwarela is no longer Tshwane's Mayor
Makwarela has been granted R10,000 bail.
In a tweet where Murunwa Makwarela apologises as a Christian and pastor he offers to refund the city all the money paid to him from the first day he was appointed councillor in November 2021.
"At this stage, most probably the money that is now on record is the money that he should pay back over and above the fact that the court is still to decide on what type of sentence he would have," said Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale.
The National Prosecuting Authority said Makwarela had a legal duty to declare his status as an unrehabilitated insolvent to the Independent Electoral Commission and to the City of Tshwane.
His insolvency would automatically have disqualified him from being a councillor, let alone speaker or mayor.
The matter was postponed to 2 May for further instructions.
JUST IN #MuruwaMakwarela has been granted R10 000 bail after the state did not oppose bail. https://t.co/XsAFRmjcLt pic.twitter.com/nMZfp8WyC5' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 3, 2023
This article first appeared on EWN : State wants back R1.5 million from fraud-accused former mayor Murunwa Makwarela
