Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts
Ray White interviews Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One.
-
Some of the world's top producers will implement surprise output cuts from May.
-
This decision sent the price of Brent Crude oil soaring.
-
OPEC+ is led by Saudi Arabia, and includes other oil producers like Algeria, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.
Oil prices surged on Monday following news that some of the world's top producers will implement surprise output cuts from May.
By Monday afternoon, Brent crude oil was up 6% to just below $85 a barrel.
OPEC+ producers, led by Saudi Arabia intends to slash production by more than one million barrels per day.
Other OPEC+ producers include Algeria, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates
The reduction in output will start in May and last until the end of the year.
Some experts believe this move by OPEC+ could see the price of Brent Crude reaching $100 before the year's out.
It's clear what's been overwhelming markets of late is too much supply coming through, and just very little demand.Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
There's a lot of oil in the market now, particularly from countries of Russia, and there is a little bit too much.Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Demand is being crimped by high prices, high interest rates and inflation just isn't as strong as people expect. What you're seeing in energy markets is the oversupply is just putting downward pressure on prices.Paul Carr, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Global oil prices surge after OPEC+ producers announce output cuts
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/yakobchuk/yakobchuk2005/yakobchuk200500017/146578888-three-oil-barrels-with-a-red-up-arrow-on-world-map-background-rising-oil-prices-.jpg
More from Business
South African Reserve Bank establishes SA's first deposit insurance body
The Corporation for Deposit Insurance (CODI) became a legal entity as of 24 March 2023, as set out in the commencement schedule published by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana.Read More
SARS collects over R2 trillion in tax revenue for the 2022/2023 financial year
The 2023 gross amount represents an increase of 9.7% over the 2022 collection of R1884.9bn.Read More
Oil prices soar as producers unveil shock output cut
The decision by the OPEC+ cartel fanned concerns about a fresh spike in prices that could put pressure on central banks to push interest rates higher.Read More
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More
SuperSport loses IPL broadcast rights. Could other sports follow?
Cricket fans will not be able to watch this year's Indian Premier League on SuperSport.Read More
Sparkling investment: Why champagne is outperforming gold and S&P 500 Index
The question is whether we're seeing a bubble, or whether the market is going to continue like this says Wine Cellar's Roland Peens.Read More
Competition watchdog slammed for 'opportunistic' food price hikes conclusion
Bruce Whitfield talks to agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo about the Competition Commission's release of preliminary data on what is driving food inflation.Read More
Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.Read More
Shock 50 bps rate hike brings borrowing costs to highest in 13 years
Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago announced the Monetary Policy Committee's repo rate decision (higher than expected) on Thursday.Read More