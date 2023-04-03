'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
Sports writer and broadcaster, Gerry Cox believes that Julian Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea as he is a young manager who can be part of a long term project.
Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday after just seven months in charge at Stamford Bridge while Nagelsmann was let go at Bayern Munich last month despite winning the Bundesliga in his first season at the club. Bayern were second in the league this season when he was fired and had progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Speaking on #MSW, Cox says that Chelsea are not looking for a quick fix manager.
The biggest issue for Chelsea was not putting the ball in the net under Potter. Much like Brighton, they played good football but lacked that killer instinct in front of goal. The two names that Chelsea fans were talking about in the immediate aftermath of Potter’s sacking were Mourinho and Conte but I don’t see either of those coming.Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
Nagelsmann is one who could be a good fit, he did well in Germany and I think Bayern pulled the trigger a bit early. The big problem is that if he does come, he is coming to a team that is not in the Champions League.Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
Leicester City are also looking for a new coach and Cox suggested the Potter might be a good option.
They are in a different situation to Chelsea who are under performing, but Leicester are fighting relegation. They wanted Potter a wile ago but will he get back in the saddle so soon. If he can go there and keep them up and then build next season then that will do wonders for him after his time at Chelsea, which he would probably rather forget.Gerry Cox, Sports Writer and Broadcaster
Watch below for the full interview with Gerry Cox:
This article first appeared on 947 : 'Nagelsmann could be a good fit at Chelsea', says broadcaster Gerry Cox
