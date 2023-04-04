Mkhwebane suggests Parly foots legal bill after team pulls out over non-payment
CAPE TOWN - Busisiwe Mkhwebane said that Parliament should step in and pay for her legal representation after her team pulled out due to non-payment.
She made the suggestion after indicating that she cannot participate in the inquiry into her fitness to hold office without her lawyers present.
Mkhwebane said that she was no longer giving instructions to her legal team, led by Advocate Dali Mpofu, due to non-payment by the office of the Public Protector.
ALSO READ: • Section 194 inquiry can't proceed without her legal team present, says Mkhwebane • Mkhwebane takes swipe at judges, accuses them of sensationalism • Mkhwebane tells inquiry she never acted with bias towards Gordhan or Pillay • Mkhwebane adamant Sars procured spying equipment it didn't want to declare
Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka informed Mkhwebane that she would not be footing her legal bill, which has gone over budget by R12 million.
The Section 194 inquiry has continued to discuss evidence already on the record without Mkhwebane and her lawyers present.
Mkhwebane accused the committee of acting illegally and unethically by proceeding, before suggesting that Parliament foot her legal bill since it already paid the evidence leaders.
"And everyone must know how much they are paid and wherever you get the resources for them, get the resources for me so that this process can be finished without delay," Mkhwebane said.
Mkhwebane has also threatened to lay a complaint against evidence leader Advocate Nasreen Bawa with the Legal Practice Counsel for agreeing to proceed without her legal team present.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhwebane suggests Parly foots legal bill after team pulls out over non-payment
