Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
Mandy Wiener interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about this and other trending world news.
- Donald Trump is the first former United States president to face criminal charges
- He is under investigation over allegedly paying hush money before the 2016 election to a porn star who says they had sex
- Trump denies the claims and is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday)
Former US president Donald Trump is the first president to face history-making criminal charges.
The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday).
Trump is under investigation over alleged hush money paid before the 2016 election to a porn star who says they had sex, which he denies.
Trump is allegedly facing 33 charges concerning hush money and financial irregularities.
Trump will plead 'not guilty', according to his lawyers.
There won't be any cameras or microphones in court today, which denies us a little element of theatre, doesn't it?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
