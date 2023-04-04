Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member
Mandy Wiener interviews international correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, about this and other trending world news (skip to 02:00).
- Finland has become the 31st member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)
- The application was prompted by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, with which Finland shares a border
- Reports say that this will complete the fastest accession process in the organisation's history
On Tuesday, Finland became the 31st member of NATO.
Finland's membership is one of the most important moments in the organisation's recent history.
This is due to the fact that they share a border with Russia and have decided to ditch its neutrality and join the alliance, directly in response to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, says Gilchrist.
He adds that Finland has been through its own wars with Russia and joining NATO is somewhat of a safety blanket.
It's quite a big deal because it is a direct response to the invasion of Ukraine.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from World
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight
The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window.Read More
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit?
Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate.Read More
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime.Read More
Happy World Rat Day: Did you know rats can detect landmines and tuberculosis?
4 April is World Rat Day and while many people see rats as pests, they are much smarter and more useful than you may realise.Read More
A family in France found an old painting in their home was actually worth $850k!
A family in France found out that a painting hanging in their TV room was over 400 years old and worth a fortune.Read More
Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
The 76-year-old is expected to appear in court today (Tuesday), for allegedly paying hush money to a pornography star.Read More
[WATCH] New video 'evidence' emerges of Loch Ness monster. Believe it or not...
Is this the real deal or a reach?Read More
Wagner claims 'legal' capture of Ukraine's Bakhmut
The battle for Bakhmut in Ukraine raged for months, with Wagner supporting Russian troops and Ukraine warning the fall of the town would lead to the loss of huge swathes of its territory.Read More
[WATCH] Local fan gets call from United's Fernandes after 300 days of tweets!
Through his persistence, Manchester United super-fan Blessed got a video call from Bruno Fernandes. AND the promise of a t-shirt and an invitation to Old Trafford...Read More
More from Politics
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.Read More
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination
Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.Read More
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock
The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.Read More
State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis
Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.Read More
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'
Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.Read More
Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch
Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.Read More
Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding
A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.Read More
The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future
In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votesRead More
French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy
Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.Read More