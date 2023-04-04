Woman convinced she's Madeleine McCann receives DNA tests results

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals an... 7 April 2023 12:05 PM
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Af... 7 April 2023 10:34 AM
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready. Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options. 7 April 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Woman convinced she's Madeleine McCann receives DNA tests results

4 April 2023 11:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann disappearence
Maddie McCann

Since Julia Wendell started an Instagram page stating why she might be Madeleine McCann, the family agreed to a DNA test and the results are in.

If you've been following this one... it's reported that the DNA results are in and Wendel is NOT McCann.

A private investigator who's been helping Julia Wendell (21) says...

RELATED: IS SHE MADELEINE MCCANN? POLISH WOMAN MAY BE MISSING TODDLER FROM 15 YEARS AGO

She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland. She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian, but the test results show she is Polish.

Fia Johansson, Private Investigator - Julia Wendell Case

To recap:

• British-born, Madeleine McCann (3) made headlines about 16 years ago when she disappeared while on holiday with her mom and dad (Kate and Gerry McCann) in Portugal on 3 May 2007

• The investigation into her disappearance has been ongoing ever since, with multiple speculations surfacing too

• Most recently, on 15 February, a woman named, Julia Wendell (21) claimed to be Madeleine in a series of posts on Instagram, which have since been removed

• Wendell's posts compared what she believed to be 'identical' physical features with **Madeleine**and revealed her background history, which included claims that her parents had no birth photos of her

• McCann's parents agreed to a DNA test - after weeks of waiting, the results revealed that Wendell's not related to the McCann's

Wendell also recently appeared on the Dr Phil show to discuss her beliefs that she could have been Madeleine.

Watch the exclusive interview below.

And that's the latest update - hopefully Wendell finds peace with this outcome.


This article first appeared on KFM : Woman convinced she's Madeleine McCann receives DNA tests results




4 April 2023 11:03 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann disappearence
Maddie McCann

More from Lifestyle

Irma Stern's 'Children Reading the Koran' sold for R22.3 million on a Strauss & Co live virtual Auction on 28 March 2023, a new record for the African continent. Image: Strauss & Co on Facebook

Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms

6 April 2023 9:11 PM

A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fizkes/123rf

Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?

6 April 2023 5:15 PM

ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© deagreez/123rf.com

Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?

6 April 2023 4:04 PM

Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© glebstock/123rf.com

10 'move with the times' jobs to consider

6 April 2023 3:14 PM

From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ splitov27/123rf.com

7 April is World Health Day

6 April 2023 2:56 PM

Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Musician and co-founder of TKZee, Zwai Bala hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja on 702 Upside of Failure in June 2022. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala

6 April 2023 12:08 PM

Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear

6 April 2023 10:37 AM

This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUV

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@vasilyrosca/123rf.com

SCAM ALERT: Consumers warned not to shop with online store Manicaa

5 April 2023 4:43 PM

The National Consumer Commission recently put out a warning to consumers not to buy from the online store Manicaa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

UK urges 'all parties' to de-escalate Mideast violence

7 April 2023 2:14 PM

Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table

7 April 2023 2:08 PM

Massive sperm whale dies after beaching itself on Bali beach

7 April 2023 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA