Woman convinced she's Madeleine McCann receives DNA tests results
If you've been following this one... it's reported that the DNA results are in and Wendel is NOT McCann.
A private investigator who's been helping Julia Wendell (21) says...
RELATED: IS SHE MADELEINE MCCANN? POLISH WOMAN MAY BE MISSING TODDLER FROM 15 YEARS AGO
She is absolutely 100 percent from Poland. She is a small percentage of Lithuanian and Russian, but the test results show she is Polish.Fia Johansson, Private Investigator - Julia Wendell Case
To recap:
• British-born, Madeleine McCann (3) made headlines about 16 years ago when she disappeared while on holiday with her mom and dad (Kate and Gerry McCann) in Portugal on 3 May 2007
• The investigation into her disappearance has been ongoing ever since, with multiple speculations surfacing too
• Most recently, on 15 February, a woman named, Julia Wendell (21) claimed to be Madeleine in a series of posts on Instagram, which have since been removed
• Wendell's posts compared what she believed to be 'identical' physical features with **Madeleine**and revealed her background history, which included claims that her parents had no birth photos of her
• McCann's parents agreed to a DNA test - after weeks of waiting, the results revealed that Wendell's not related to the McCann's
Wendell also recently appeared on the Dr Phil show to discuss her beliefs that she could have been Madeleine.
Watch the exclusive interview below.
And that's the latest update - hopefully Wendell finds peace with this outcome.
This article first appeared on KFM : Woman convinced she's Madeleine McCann receives DNA tests results
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jarun011/jarun0111608/jarun011160800126/62159841-blood-sample-for-dna-testing.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More