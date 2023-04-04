[WATCH]: Group of friends share interesting way to decide who pays the bill
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
How do you share a bill in a restaurant with your besties?
Well, this group of friends share a funny and interesting way to decide who pays the bill.
In the video, they asked a waitress to choose a phone from a tray and the owner would be responsible for paying the bill.
Watch the video below:
@1bigfeli7 @Alegra @Miss official to the world ❤️ @Valnaj Sly #forgoupage ♬ original sound - 𝕋𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕒𝕝🖤.𝕆𝕡𝕖📿
