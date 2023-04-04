Joburg rallies behind The Angel Network to collect Easter eggs for 10 000 kids





The Angel Network has done it again!

A month ago, the network set out a goal to collect enough marshmallow Easter eggs to support its network of 10 000 children and they managed to reach it.

With the help of the community, over 200 boxes of marshmallow eggs were collected to treat the thousands of children supported by the network.

“With heartfelt thanks to Joburg Mini and Junior Council, Parkmore Nursery School, Greenside Primary School, Colleen Suttner and friends and every individual who contributed to this year’s Easter appeal,” the network shared on its Facebook page.

In case you didn’t know, The Angel Network is a group that is fully driven by the power of social media.

They have rallied the support of communities, individuals and groups to support thousands of people in need over the year.

This is just one of the projects that the team takes on every year and it is always a great success.

