French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy

Today, Gilchrist chats to Mandy Wiener about some 'political o la la' after Marlene Schiappa (40) - the French minister for social economy sparked controversy - posing for France's April edition of Playboy magazine.

Gilchrist reports that her opponents and colleagues aren't chuffed about this...

Marlene Schiappa has absolutely said that women's bodies should be able to be exposed anywhere. There should be no problem, this is the social context, it's about choice and freedom and it shouldn't be about whether or not it's the right thing to do. Adam Gilchrist, 702 - The World View

• Her supporters say she shouldn't be doing this

• She is fully clothed and only features on the cover

Reports reflect that the politician's feature in Playboy will accompany an interview on women's and gay rights and abortion.

Reports also claim that some government officials think that Schiappa's recent pose wasn't appropriate and other's think that this is her way of being relatable.

Schiappa took to Twitter, defending these views, saying...

Defending the rights of women to do what they want with their bodies: everywhere and all the time. In France, women are free. Whether it annoys the retrogrades and hypocrites or not. Marlene Schiappa, French Politician - Tweet

Invité ce matin sur Europe1 le Ministre de l’intérieur @GDarmanin apporte son soutien à @MarleneSchiappa sur sa Une Une de #playboy. Il cite Cookie Dingler : « vous ne me ferez pas dire de mal de Marlène Schiappa (…) être une femme libérée, c’est pas si facile » pic.twitter.com/pz50OoQdls ' Jeanne Baron (@jeannebarontv) April 2, 2023

