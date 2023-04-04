[WATCH]: Mount Baker snowboarder rescued after trapped under snow
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
An American snowboarder almost died after submerging himself under snow at Mount Baker.
A Good Samaritan, who was skiing with three other friends, rescued him by digging him out of the snow.
Watch the full video below:
Scroll up to listen to what else is going viral.
