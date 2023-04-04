106-year-old tattooist becomes the oldest person to appear on a Vogue cover
At 106 years old, indigenous tattooist, Apo Whang-Od, is the oldest person to ever appear on the cover of Vogue.
The tattoo artist is the cover star of Vogue Philippine’s April edition, which speaks about keeping the art of batok (indigenous tattooing) alive.art form of batok (indigenous tattoos) alive.
Apo Maria “Whang-Od” Oggay symbolizes the strength and beauty of the Filipino spirit.' Vogue Philippines (@vogueph) March 30, 2023
Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe signifying strength, bravery & beauty on the skin.
Read more on https://t.co/2F1mJ5iQWG. pic.twitter.com/urVcA3g2Ek
Batok is a thousand-year-old tradition that involves tapping the tattoo into the skin by hand, using a thorn (attached to a bamboo stick).
The thorn is dipped in soot and natural dye.
She learned the art of batok at the age of 16 when she began mentoring under her father.
Born in 1917 and aged 106, the worlds oldest Vogue Cover Star, Apo Whang-Od has been a tattoo artist for a staggering 90 years since 1933. ✨🖌️' Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 3, 2023
She credits her secrets to a long life:
1) Mostly Organic Diet 🌱
2) Fresh Air & Water 💦
3) No smoking or alcohol 🚭
4) Natural &… pic.twitter.com/91IqNTwkKJ
Whang-Od travelled to far and neighbouring villages in the Philippines to imprint sacred symbols on individuals.
“Heralded as the last mambabatok of her generation, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe – signifying strength, bravery and beauty – on the skin of thousands of people who have made the pilgrimage to Buscalan,” Vogue Philippines wrote on its Instagram page.
This article first appeared on 947 : 106-year-old tattooist becomes the oldest person to appear on a Vogue cover
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ink_road_(Apo_Whang-od)_20.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More