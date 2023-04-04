How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals an... 7 April 2023 12:05 PM
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Af... 7 April 2023 10:34 AM
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready. Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options. 7 April 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Samsung
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Samsung CEO
book review
business books

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Every week The Money Show reviews a new or trending business book.

This week Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Sung Yoon, former President and CEO of Samsung Africa.

Yoon is the author of the newly-published book "The Samsung Man’s Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough".

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation
The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

Yoon worked for the multi-national electronics corporation for 32 years, starting out in South Korea and then spending 16 years in the US and four years in South Africa.

The seasoned executive was appointed to the board of Telkom in May 2022.

The title says 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success' but the real story is the Samsung man's path to overcome all difficult challenges, and failure. That's my story.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

I started my job at Samsung in 1989 - from that time to middle 2005/2006 it was difficult to see Samsung TVs in the retail stores... The Samsung brand was mediocre, and people didn't know where Samsumg TVs came from.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

Until 2005, I can tell you we were almost a non-brand. People didn't know us.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

The journey in the book is from being such a mediocre brand to being a global brand, which is a phenomenal project.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

Samsung looked at customization based on what consumers really need. Sometimes it's a very subtle difference... There's a different taste from South Africans... and we got more recognition from them. Many other brands are using the same approach.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

There was a lot of frustration and failure... but the story is, never give up... overcome. That type of story which we need at this point when the global economy is down, when South Africa and a lot of other countries have challenges.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

It's a time to think about how we can fix it versus 'oh, such unexpected difficulties, difficult to overcome'... Stop thinking that type of thing, and think how we can fix it.

Sung Yoon, Former President and CEO - Samsung Africa

CapeTalk's Pippa Hudson will be in discussion with Sung Yoon at Exclusive Books at the V&A Waterfront from 6 pm on Wednesday.

Description of "The Samsung Man’s Path to Success" on NB Publishers:

As Samsung Africa’s former President and CEO, Sung Yoon was a first-hand witness to the company’s journey to becoming a global brand.

Despite challenges, he turned Samsung’s Africa business into a success over four years. In a career spanning more decades, he contributed in numerous capacities, heading up sales not only in Africa but in three different overseas assignments.

Yoon offers insights that shed light on the challenges of making business decisions and taking calculated risks.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)




4 April 2023 7:04 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Samsung
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Samsung CEO
book review
business books

More from Business Books

@ limbi007/123rf.com

As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril

14 March 2023 8:21 PM

Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ svetazi/123rf.com

Are predictions of managers and bureaucrats running the world coming true?

14 February 2023 6:30 PM

Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) revisits a classic and newly topical book- James Burnham's "The Managerial Revolution: What is Happening in the World".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ andrewrybalko/123rf.com

[BOOK REVIEW] How corporations are beating startups threatening to disrupt them

7 February 2023 4:18 PM

Innovation is no longer the preserve of entrepreneurs - there's a new breed of corporate manager out there say the authors of "Corporate Explorer".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kagenmi/123rf.com

Why we need to rethink our concept of economic growth and GDP measurement

31 January 2023 5:53 PM

Dr Iraj Abedian (CEO, Pan-African Investment & Research Services) reviews Malcolm Ray's 'The Tyranny of Growth' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The Tyranny of Growth' - A book that exposes the dark truth of economic growth

31 January 2023 9:17 AM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO at Pan-African Investments and Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ golibtolibov/123rf.com

Dirty money: 'See the parallels between BCCI scandal and what's happening in SA'

17 January 2023 8:13 PM

Book review: The Bank of Credit and Commerce International financial scandal may have been on a larger scale than our own state capture, but the same government-corporate collusion is at the heart of it says Daily Maverick's Richard Poplak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: US actor Michael K. Williams. Picture: @bkbmg/Instagram.

Add memoir of late, great actor Michael K. Williams to your 2023 reading list

10 January 2023 5:10 PM

Michael K. Williams (The Wire) died from an accidental drug overdose in 2021. 'Scenes from My Life: A Memoir' was co-written with Jon Sternfeld and published posthumously.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

Holiday reads: A lighter look at making decisions and quizzing how we make them

20 December 2022 9:15 PM

Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) shares her holiday reading pick on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© gregorylee/123rf.com

From sharpening your mind to new marketing ideas- top 10 business books of 2022

13 December 2022 5:24 PM

Regular book reviewer Ian Mann (MD, Gateways Business Consultants) shares his top reading picks for 2022 on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Toxic bosses: How to 'diagnose' them and strategies to help you cope

29 November 2022 6:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Robert Craig, co-author of 'Impossible Bosses: Secret Strategies to Deal with 8 Archetypal Managers'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

UK urges 'all parties' to de-escalate Mideast violence

7 April 2023 2:14 PM

Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table

7 April 2023 2:08 PM

Massive sperm whale dies after beaching itself on Bali beach

7 April 2023 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA