Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

An urgent application's been launched to stop Eskom from taking control of the loadshedding schedule in a Free State town.

Privately owned utility business Rural Maintenance has been managing Frankfort's electricity distribution supply for more than ten years after being contracted by the Mafube Local Municipality.

Solar power is supplied by four "sun farms" in the area.

At the end of 2022 a customised loadshedding schedule was implemented in consultation with the community and Eskom objects, explains Rural Maintenance CEO Chris Bosch.

The company lodged the urgent application in the High Court in Johannesburg to maintain the status quo until the dispute has been settled by electricity regulator Nersa, reports MyBroadband.

Motheo Khoaripe (in for Bruce Whitfield) interviews Bosch on The Money Show.

The first couple of years were obviously difficult because it's a private entity that's providing the services... but I think by now, 11-12 years later, the community members have seen that the lights remain on. Whether you're a small or a large power user services are being delivered; you don't have to bribe any of the staff for it... Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

Bosch says things changed at the end of 2022, when they were "caught out" by the extreme lack of generation capacity from Eskom.

Among the initiatives Rural Maintenance implemented was to customise the loadshedding schedule according to the community's needs.

We told them we heard, for instance, that the large power users wanted only one outage per day but a very

long outage... (for example nine hours at Stage 6) so the smaller guys would have a very short outage. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

There are 4 760 odd residents and businesses and large power users in Frankfort, so its a relatively small, diverse community. It was ideal ground for us to approach Eskom and say, let's do a pilot project.. and see how can we actually reduce the the negative effects of loadshedding on the local community. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

The relationship with Eskom was strained from the start Bosch says, "because when you do new things they always come with new challenges".

The solar power goes onto the municipal grid and when the sun's shining and we're generating a lot of electricity - more than the electricity we have to switch off due to loadshedding, then we don't switch off for loadshedding. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

We typically would put three megawatts on the grid and we have to switch off one. Why, if we're generating three and we have to switch off one, why would we switch off the one? That benefit should go through to the community members. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

If it's evening time and it's been cloudy or rainy, then loadshedding continues as per the standard schedule to maintain the integrity of the national grid, he notes.

Part of Eskom's problem Bosch agrees, is that Frankfort's system is costing it revenue.

Another issue for the power utility he believes is that other communities will see how this town is making it work and the floodgates for applications would open.

All the other communities that want to put generation capacity on the grid would expect the same assistance from Eskom.... It's not an excuse. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

It would be critical to get a judgment in our favour tomorrow, but that's not the purpose of the exercise... We see it in our community, people are really tired of Eskom not being able to supply electricity but then creating all sorts of obstacles when other people make their own plans. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

The idea of the court case... It's everybody. South Africa, we need to get on the bandwagon, we need to come up with our own solutions, and we need to hold government to account so that we can get it done. Chris Bosch, CEO - Rural Maintenance

