



JOHANNESBURG - There are slight changes in the prices of petrol for this month but major decreases for diesel and paraffin.

[MEDIA STATEMENT:

MINISTER OF MINERAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, MR GWEDE MANTASHE @GwedeMantashe1, ANNOUNCES ADJUSTMENT OF FUEL PRICES EFFECTIVE FROM THE 5TH OF APRIL 2023]#BeFuelSavvy#FuelPricesAdjustment#FuelApril2023 pic.twitter.com/SJqC5WCV6P ' Department of Mineral Resources and Energy ‏ (@DMRE_ZA) April 4, 2023

The Minerals Resources and Energy Department said that 93 octane petrol will see a one-cent per litre decrease while 95 octane will see a two-cent increase.

The two grades of diesel will decrease by 73.58 cents and 74.58 cents.

And there is also good news for those using illuminating paraffin with the wholesale price decreasing by around R1.24 a litre.

Department spokesperson Robert Maake: “The main reason for this decrease is mainly the average... crude oil prices which decreased during the period under review, and this led to lower prices of all petroleum products.”

But Maake said that the rand remains a problem.

“However, the rand weakened against the dollar during the same period, and this took away around thirty-seven cents a litre on all petroleum prices.”

This article first appeared on EWN : There’s a major decrease in diesel and paraffin, petrol shows slight changes