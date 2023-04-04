Should employees be entitled to menstrual leave for severe period symptoms?
Wasanga Mehana speaks with Leila Moosa, senior associate at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr.
-
Menstrual leave would entitle people who menstruate to take time off work if they are struggling with symptoms
-
Moosa says there are currently no plans to introduce this in South Africa yet
Spain has become the first European country to entitle workers to take paid menstrual leave.
This means that workplaces would allow workers to take absence from work as a result of their menstrual symptoms or pain.
Moosa says that seeing these policies being implemented in other parts of the world shows that the importance of inclusion and equity in the workplace is being recognised.
She says that while there are no imminent plans or discussions in place to include this into South African law, but activist groups in civil society are moving towards these discussions.
It is definitely around and people are talking about it, but in terms of the formal process, there is nothing in play yet.Leila Moosa, Senior Associate - Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
If menstrual leave was introduced in South Africa, Moosa says it could either work like sick leave, as a paid type of leave, or more like maternity leave, where it would be a basic condition of employment that is unpaid by the employer.
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Should employees be entitled to menstrual leave for severe period symptoms?
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/photomts/photomts1703/photomts170300198/74624048-the-calendar-for-the-menstruation-counting.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms
A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South African contemporary artists.Read More
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'
Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.Read More
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills?
ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects.Read More
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives?
Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving.Read More
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider
From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list.Read More
7 April is World Health Day
Friday marks World Health Day, a day to address the key health issues around the world.Read More
'We have seen our dreams happen, they went beyond what we expected' - Zwai Bala
Get to know the singer, songwriter and businessman Zwai Bala who was hanging out with Africa Melane in studio.Read More
Jeep Avenger named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ by Top Gear
This is just the latest award of many for Jeep's small SUVRead More
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?
When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.Read More