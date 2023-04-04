Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
Former Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila FC (TTM) head coach, Johnny Ferreira says the incident involving himself and player Mokgantle Katleho was taken out of proportion.
Ferreira allegedly spat at the player and was put on immediate suspension before being dismissed by the club.
Speaking on #MSW, Ferreira says there was no malice in his actions, as what he did was intended as a prank, something he's done for over 30 years as a coach.
I have taken stretching exercises with the players lying down doing the stretches. I throw the water in the sky and make as if it is raining, which is usually well received by the players and they laugh. That’s happened over the last 30 years on a daily basis. I understand from his side why it offended him and he took issue with it. His father is very unhappy, but I have spoken to him and the player and apologised.Johnny Ferreira, Former TTM Coach
I have to make sure that it doesn’t happen again because one person being offended is one too many. I have never had an incident of racism and it was sad for me to see the club drive that narrative because it was far from the truth.Johnny Ferreira, Former TTM Coach
Ferreira added that he believes there might have been an ulterior motive from the club’s point of view in letting him go.
The club said that there was an altercation with the player and I spat at him, which is not the case at all. I would never do that to anyone. It sounds like there was a motivation for the club to get rid of me. On the results side of things, we have 20 points from 25 matches, 17 of those would have been accumulated by me. The results have never been discussed by the club but my opinion is that there was an ulterior motive from the club.Johnny Ferreira, Former TTM Coach
Watch below for the full interview with Johnny Ferreira:
This article first appeared on 947 : Former TTM coach Johnny Ferreira denies spitting at player during 'prank'
