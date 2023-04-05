'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to navigate the pressure to keep up with Easter traditions Resident Clinical Psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane interrogates the pressure that comes with the need to stick with family rituals an... 7 April 2023 12:05 PM
Do you have serious wanderlust? Here's the latest travel trends Zain Johnson is in discussion with Paula Martini from CoTravel discussing both international and local travel options for South Af... 7 April 2023 10:34 AM
Ready to bow out? Make sure you're financially ready. Jane Duncan chats to resident financial expert Paul Roloefse about retirement options. 7 April 2023 9:51 AM
View all Local
Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long? Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'. 6 April 2023 10:40 AM
SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed. 6 April 2023 10:00 AM
Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rai... 5 April 2023 9:49 PM
View all Politics
Spain commits over R41bn to help SA speed up move away from coal The government of Spain is making funding of 2.1 billion euros available to help fund South Africa’s Just Energy Transition. 6 April 2023 10:12 PM
Irma Stern work sets new auction record as demand for SA modernist art booms A 1939 Irma Stern painting sold for R22.3 million on auction - Strauss & Co's Frank Kilbourn explains the demand for South Africa... 6 April 2023 9:11 PM
'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS' Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolwor... 6 April 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Is ChatGPT affecting students critical reading skills? ChatGPT is a sophisticated piece of AI technology, but some are concerned using it could have adverse effects. 6 April 2023 5:15 PM
Knowler Knows: what happens if you order food and it never arrives? Ordering food online can be a convenient alternative to cooking, unless your food does not end up arriving. 6 April 2023 4:04 PM
10 'move with the times' jobs to consider From cuddle buddies to internet everythings - these jobs didn't exist up until modern times... intrigued? Browse this list. 6 April 2023 3:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Golden Lions Rugby Union on the up again following a difficult few years Golden Lions Rugby Union President Neville Jardine says the union has faced a number of challenges in the last few years, but he b... 6 April 2023 8:05 PM
'With Lampard in Chelsea's dugout, you never know what the future holds' Lampard was on Thursday appointed interim manager of Chelsea until the end of the season following the sacking of Graham Potter. 6 April 2023 7:51 PM
[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy? A high school student has ended up in ICU following a 'freak' head injury sustained during a schoolboy rugby match in Pretoria. 6 April 2023 1:11 PM
View all Sport
The Head & the Load tells a unique African story Jane Duncan was in conversation with SA artist William Kentdridge on his internationally renowned production The Head & The Load,... 7 April 2023 9:52 AM
A deal of a lifetime: Deal or No Deal SA player wins BIG to chase fitness dream On last night's episode of Deal or No Deal South Africa, Nathi Mgedezi won life-changing cash to make his fitness dreams reality. 30 March 2023 11:59 AM
'Do Your Worst': SA's latest Netflix film with a 'relatable' message for women [LISTEN] The film's producer, director, and actress chat about the film, which celebrates women in all their complexity. 29 March 2023 2:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Jail card! Brussels Monopoly game ends in a bloody samurai swordfight The saying 'it's just a game' has gone out of the window. 6 April 2023 11:55 AM
Beep! The barcode is turning 50-years-old, but who gets the credit? Is it the inventor or implementer? This question remains up for debate. 5 April 2023 1:04 PM
Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth) Donald Trump makes history, becoming the first current or former US president ever to be charged with a crime. 5 April 2023 9:53 AM
View all World
Digitization in Mining: A Game-Changer for Safety and Efficiency Mining businesses have to take advantage of the greater connectivity brought about by IoT. 4 April 2023 12:07 PM
Trip to Africa by US VP Harris 'all about fighting China's influence' Africa business specialist Rutendo Hwindingwi examines Kamala Harris' trip to Africa. She's visiting Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia. 28 March 2023 10:27 PM
Cyclone Freddy was probably Earth’s longest-lasting tropical storm on record Freddy's journey will be reviewed in detail to verify whether its deadly track counts as the longest-lasting tropical storm. 27 March 2023 8:44 AM
View all Africa
Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note? When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team cho... 5 April 2023 10:31 PM
'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience' Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic. 5 April 2023 9:03 AM
How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers) Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis... 4 April 2023 7:04 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'

5 April 2023 9:03 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Coalition
Songezo Zibi

Songezo Zibi from Rise Mzansi says that the parties involved all have different values which other parties may find problematic.

Lester Kiewit interviews Songezo Zibi, Author and Rise Mzansi founder.

  • Over the past weekend, John Steenhuisen was re-elected as the Democratic Alliance's (DA) Federal Leader
  • Steenhuisen says his main priority going into the 2024 election is a 'moonshot coalition'
  • This will be done with the intention of unseating the African National Congress (ANC)

On Sunday, John Steenhuisen was re-elected as the Federal Leader for the DA, the country's official opposition party.

During his speech, Steenhuisen made mention of his main priority heading into the 2024 election – a moonshot coalition.

This would be done by having political parties join forces to collectively unseat the ANC.

Zibi took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the possibility of a moonshot coalition and its effectiveness.

RELATED: 'Nothing is off the table': Steenhuisen willing to partner with ANC to oust EFF

Zibi weighs in:

  • The problem with the idea of a coalition is, despite the fact that the parties involved have a similar attitude towards the ANC, they have different views and morals that don't necessarily align with each other
  • There are parties involved that don't want reproductive rights for women
  • There are other parties that don't support LGBTQIA+ rights
  • Other parties represent white supremacy
  • While he acknowledges that the doings of the ANC have led the country to the current state that we find ourselves in, it doesn't means that a coalition of convenience should be formed

Rise Mzansi hasn't been formally approved for a possible coalition, which Zibi is okay with, he says.

He adds that before the end of the month, Rise Mzanzi will lay out a 'compelling proposition' of how to get South Africa out of crisis and what the next 25 to 30 years in South Africa needs to look like.

We all agree, the ANC's corruption and incompetence have and are destroying the country, but that does not mean we must have coalitions of convenience.

Songezo Zibi, Author and Founder – Rise Mzansi Movement

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANCs corruption and incompetence doesn't give way to coalitions of convenience'




5 April 2023 9:03 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Coalition
Songezo Zibi

More from Politics

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

6 April 2023 10:40 AM

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana said that the exemption has been withdrawn 'for now'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This photo taken on 7 December 1991 shows newly elected secretary general of South African Communist Party (SACP) Chris Hani speaking at a press conference. Picture: AFP.

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

6 April 2023 10:00 AM

Monday the 10th of April will mark 30 years since Hani was killed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: www.transnet.net

Challenged Transnet looking for partner to help lease out rolling stock

5 April 2023 9:49 PM

The African Rail Industry Association outlines the pitfalls of a private partner venture to acquire and lease rolling stock to rail operators.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Eskom

State of disaster: Govt says no extra powers really needed to address crisis

5 April 2023 8:14 PM

Government has terminated the national state of disaster over electricity declared on 9 February, which was challenged in court by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse and Solidarity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ albund/123rf.com

Local govt corruption: 58% reported in Gauteng cities says Corruption Watch

4 April 2023 9:33 PM

Public confidence in the ability of our leaders to reverse years of corruption is almost non-existent says Corruption Watch in its 2022 report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @smallcreativeunit/123rf.com

Small FS town fights Eskom in bid to keep using solar to ease loadshedding

4 April 2023 7:58 PM

A privately owned utility business supplying electricity to Frankfort has helped the community customise loadshedding. Eskom doesn't like it and they're taking the power utility to court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chairperson of the DA federal council, Helen Zille. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The DA's Helen Zille speaks on her predictions for SA’s political future

4 April 2023 1:27 PM

In 2024, the country will have its national elections and some predict that we could see opposition parties claiming more votes

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons Nantilus

French politician poses for Playboy magazine, sparking controversy

4 April 2023 1:06 PM

Marlene Schiappa - the French minister for social economy sparks controversy for being on April's cover of Playboy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen at the party's federal congress on 1 April 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'The DA isn't working hard enough to gain votes from black South Africans'

4 April 2023 12:15 PM

"I think they've given up on changing the demographic composition of the party," says Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flag of Finland. Picture: Wikipedia.

Finland joins NATO, becoming the 31st member

4 April 2023 10:33 AM

International correspondent, Adam Gilchrist, says that this is in direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

@ pheelingsmedia/123rf.com

'It’s not ok for a store to just communicate MINIMUM payment due via SMS'

6 April 2023 8:17 PM

Is this practice misleading and to a credit provider's benefit? Wendy Knowler follows up after a consumer complaint from a Woolworths customer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab of Bafana Bafana celebrating their Afcon qualification on 28 March 2023 from Bafana video posted by EWN

Bafana qualified for Afcon, so why did their Twitter account strike a sour note?

5 April 2023 10:31 PM

When a media house posted a (Bafana-sourced) feel-good video of the national team celebrating victory, their social media team chose to be "churlish" about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Samsung Man’s Path to Success by Sung Yoon - Image from Kwela Books discussion invitation

How Samsung became a global giant (and won over South African consumers)

4 April 2023 7:04 PM

Former president and CEO of Samsung Africa, Sung Yoon, talks about his new book 'The Samsung Man's Path to Success: Turning crisis into breakthrough'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ puvasit/123rf.com

Would you share your contact list with an insurer for possible premium discount?

30 March 2023 7:55 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler tackles OUTsurance about asking clients to share all their contacts, who would then presumably be subject to cold calls about insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Ford Next-Gen Ranger ad campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Ford Next-Gen Ranger making waves in SA

29 March 2023 7:58 PM

'The ad's obviously all fantasy but it basically says if you want the earth to really move, just hitch it up to a Ranger' - Brendan Seery on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Thabo Bester as illustrated by Lisa Nelson. Picture: GroundUp

Psychologist who interviewed Thabo Bester gives insight into his mind

29 March 2023 10:19 AM

‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester is dominating headlines after it was revealed that he escaped from prison last year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The benefits and risks of modern technologies @ vectormarco/123rf.com

The Age of AI: Three leading thinkers explore how tech is changing our future

28 March 2023 7:48 PM

The good, the bad and the ugly of artificial intelligence: Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger is one of the three authors of 'The Age of AI: And Our Human Future'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Treasury makes U-turn on Eskom exemption, but for how long?

Local Politics

SACP calls for fresh inquest into Chris Hani's assassination

Politics

[LISTEN] Are school pupils too young for high impact sports such as rubgy?

Local Sport

EWN Highlights

UK urges 'all parties' to de-escalate Mideast violence

7 April 2023 2:14 PM

Work-from-home order issued as Thai city tops world pollution table

7 April 2023 2:08 PM

Massive sperm whale dies after beaching itself on Bali beach

7 April 2023 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA